Is Best Medicine's Martin Done With Port Wenn? Watch Season 2 Trailer

When "Best Medicine" returns in September, it sure looks like Martin (played by Josh Charles) might be considering a departure from the coastal Maine town that embraced him last season.

See for yourself in the official Season 2 trailer above, which Fox released Wednesday.

"For a while, you were starting to open yourself up to being part of a small town," Martin's Aunt Sarah (Annie Potts) points out to him in the preview. "But a certain somebody has walked you back a few steps."

She's referring, of course, to Martin's former-and-current girlfriend Eden (Eliza Coupe), whose presence — and distaste for Port Wenn's quirky townfolk — is felt strongly in the trailer. "This is a town of backwards, lobster-shucking busybodies," Eden tells Martin at one point. Later, she wonders aloud, "What is actually keeping you here?"