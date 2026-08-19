Is Best Medicine's Martin Done With Port Wenn? Watch Season 2 Trailer
When "Best Medicine" returns in September, it sure looks like Martin (played by Josh Charles) might be considering a departure from the coastal Maine town that embraced him last season.
See for yourself in the official Season 2 trailer above, which Fox released Wednesday.
"For a while, you were starting to open yourself up to being part of a small town," Martin's Aunt Sarah (Annie Potts) points out to him in the preview. "But a certain somebody has walked you back a few steps."
She's referring, of course, to Martin's former-and-current girlfriend Eden (Eliza Coupe), whose presence — and distaste for Port Wenn's quirky townfolk — is felt strongly in the trailer. "This is a town of backwards, lobster-shucking busybodies," Eden tells Martin at one point. Later, she wonders aloud, "What is actually keeping you here?"
Aunt Sarah lets some important intel slip
On a related note, at one point, Eden asks Sarah if she actually thought Martin was going to stay in Port Wenn forever. "I was sure that Louisa and Martin were going to be together," Sarah responds, accidentally — or, knowing her, not — letting Eden know about the kiss that Dr. Best and Ms. Gavin (Abigail Spencer) shared.
Elsewhere in the nearly two-minute preview, Martin seems to announce his blood phobia to... someone? The townsfolk? And we get a glimpse of "Great News" star Andrea Martin in her guest spot as Judith, a friend of Sarah's whose smoking habit seems to endanger more than just herself.
"What do you think I am, a moron?" she asks Martin. "Absolutely, 100 percent, yes," he replies quickly. (So that bedside manner is still the same.)
Not pictured in the trailer: Parker, Louisa's recently cast love interest for the season, who'll be played by Jack Cutmore-Scott ("Frasier").
The Season 2 premiere of "Best Medicine" will air on Tuesday, September 22, at 8/7c. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the small-town hijinks, then hit the comments with your thoughts!