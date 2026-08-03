Best Medicine Adds Andrea Martin For Feisty Season 2 Guest Spot (Exclusive)
And Martin thought Aunt Sarah was a handful...
"Best Medicine" will welcome another feisty female in Season 2: Andrea Martin ("Great News") is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode, TVLine has learned exclusively.
Martin will play Judith, a quirky friend of Aunt Sarah's (played by Annie Potts). Per the official character description, Judith "becomes yet another townsperson to test Martin's patience. When Judith's smoking habits begin to not only affect her own health, but the safety of the town, Martin and Sarah need to get involved."
Showrunner Liz Tuccillo tells TVLine that "the day on set where I was like, 'I'm happy I'm alive. I'm happy I got to witness this day'... was when Andrea Martin, Annie Potts, and Didi Cohn [who plays Geneva] were in the same scene."
Tuccillo recalls how Martin emailed her, saying she was a fan of the show, was born in Maine, and fantasized about living in the fictional Port Wenn. Martin wrote "'If you ever have anything where I can play a librarian or something, please keep me in mind,'" the EP continues. "I couldn't stop talking about her every day in the [writers'] room since then."
When is Best Medicine back for Season 2?
Showrunner Liz Tuccillo says Martin's role is "this really fun part, but very big and very physically exhausting." She laughs. "She came on set and she did her stuff, and she was like, 'I just wanted a little part where I played a librarian and I read some books!'"
In addition to "Great News," Martin's extensive TV work includes "Evil," "Overcompensating," "The Gilded Age," "Only Murders in the Building," "The Good Fight," and "Difficult People." She voices characters in several animated series, including "Kim Possible" and "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius," and among her many film roles, she played the memorable Aunt Voula in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies.
Fox renewed "Best Medicine" for a second season in March. The dramedy's sophomore run will premiere on Tuesday, September 22, at 9/8c, and will feature the return of Martin Clunes as Dr. Robert Best, father of Dr. Martin Best (played by Josh Charles). (Psst... get some fresh scoop about Martin, Louisa, and Mark in the upcoming season!)
Are you looking forward to going back to Port Wenn? Hit the comments with all your "Best Medicine" thoughts!