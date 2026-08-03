Best Medicine Adds Andrea Martin For Feisty Season 2 Guest Spot (Exclusive)

And Martin thought Aunt Sarah was a handful...

"Best Medicine" will welcome another feisty female in Season 2: Andrea Martin ("Great News") is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Martin will play Judith, a quirky friend of Aunt Sarah's (played by Annie Potts). Per the official character description, Judith "becomes yet another townsperson to test Martin's patience. When Judith's smoking habits begin to not only affect her own health, but the safety of the town, Martin and Sarah need to get involved."

Showrunner Liz Tuccillo tells TVLine that "the day on set where I was like, 'I'm happy I'm alive. I'm happy I got to witness this day'... was when Andrea Martin, Annie Potts, and Didi Cohn [who plays Geneva] were in the same scene."

Tuccillo recalls how Martin emailed her, saying she was a fan of the show, was born in Maine, and fantasized about living in the fictional Port Wenn. Martin wrote "'If you ever have anything where I can play a librarian or something, please keep me in mind,'" the EP continues. "I couldn't stop talking about her every day in the [writers'] room since then."