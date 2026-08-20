Quote Of The Day By Rosario Dawson: 'This Future Is Ours To Embrace. Whether We, The Established Generations, Choose To Accept That Is In Our Court...'

Any one of Rosario Dawson's different roles would ordinarily define an actor's career, but she continues to push the boundaries and test her own capabilities. Dawson's career in film took off after playing Ruby in the coming-of-age drama, "Kids." Since then, she's racked up other notable movie roles, playing Mooby's manager Becky in 2006's "Clerks II," a character she reprised in "Jay and Silent Bob's Reboot" and "Clerks III." Dawson also starred in cult classics like "Josie and the Pussycats" and "Sin City," as well as thrillers like Danny Boyle's "Trance."

The actress has also put in a considerable amount of time on the small screen. Her career exploded once again when she began playing Nurse Claire Temple in Netflix's Marvel TV shows. She first appeared in "Daredevil" opposite Charlie Cox, and went on to appear in "Luke Cage," "Jessica Jones," "Iron Fist," and the 2017 crossover series, "The Defenders."

In 2020, Dawson starred in one of the best Hulu original series, "Dopesick," as DEA agent Bridget Meyer who investigates the criminal effects of Oxycontin. Her next major release is "Ahsoka" Season 2 on Disney+, which will see Dawson's titular character going up against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Dawson's ability to balance indie dramas, thrillers, cult classics, comic books and space fantasy has made for an impressive career — and that's why she's our quote of the day.