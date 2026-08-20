AGT Season 21 Makes First Live Eliminations In Quarterfinals: Did The Right Three Acts Survive?
"America's Got Talent" Season 21 went live for the first time this week, bringing 11 acts back to the stage on Tuesday night to compete for a spot in the semifinals. And now, the power is finally in the hands of the viewers.
Heading into Wednesday's live results episode, we already knew the fate of one act: Hundred Fingers impressed judge Howie Mandel enough in the quarterfinals to receive his coveted Golden Buzzer, sending the magicians straight through to the Season 21 finals.
That left 10 acts — The CommUNITY ATL choir, mentalist couple James & Marina, the Jesse White Tumbling Team, singer Ashford Sanders, dance wizard Sando, singer Brook Lynn, Royal Lasers, dog act Olivia Befus, comedian Cris Sosa, and rapper Luke Taleno — still uncertain about their future in the competition. And with only three slots available in the Season 21 semifinals, most of them were in for some disappointing news.
So, which three acts will be moving forward to the semifinals after Wednesday's live results episode? And which 11 acts will be returning to compete for your votes next week? Read on for a full breakdown of the results, as well as what to expect:
ELIMINATED: The CommUNITY ATL
Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" has always been an uplifting millennial anthem, but we've never heard it quite like this before. For its quarterfinals performance, The CommUNITY ATL choir put a unique spin on the timeless tune, turning it into an inspiring gospel number for which we must give them all the praise. Sadly, "America's Got Talent" viewers weren't as moved as we were; The CommUNITY ATL was among the acts eliminated on Wednesday.
ELIMINATED: James & Marina
After proving their own mental connection with one another, this magical married couple returned for the quarterfinals to prove their mental connection with the audience, promising to turn their private thoughts into paintings. James and Marina even got judge Mel B in on the action, bringing her on stage to help with the final reveal. Unfortunately, the couple didn't form a strong enough connection with the voters; they were eliminated during Wednesday's results episode.
ELIMINATED: Jesse White Tumbling Team
How did the Jesse White Tumbling Team take things to the next level for the quarterfinals? Why, by inviting actual 92-year-old White to be part of the routine, of course. No, they didn't shoot him out of a cannon or anything, but his involvement added a layer of charm (and danger!) which kept us fully invested in the entire performance. The tumblers made it to the Top 5 on Wednesday, but they were bounced out of the competition at the last minute when their votes came up short.
ELIMINATED: Ashford Sanders
Ashford Sanders once again brought big emotions to the stage, belting out his rendition of ILLENIUM and Teddy Swims' "All That Really Matters," a powerful ballad about the importance of finding love. Sanders gave it his all, but that apparently wasn't enough for judge Howie Mandel, who didn't think the performance was strong enough to keep Sanders in the running. Too bad this will be the last song we get to enjoy from Sanders, who did not receive enough votes to qualify for the semifinals.
ELIMINATED: Sando
Sando threw it back to 1990 for his quarterfinals routine, setting the spectacle to Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison" and C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now"). Sando and his dancers owned every inch of that purple stage, with Simon Cowell predicting that the performance would garner "tens of millions of views" within 24 hours of being posted online. That prediction didn't exactly pan out, but hey, that's why Cowell is a reality TV judge and not a professional psychic. By that measure, Cowell was probably very surprised to see Sando eliminated on Wednesday.
SAFE: Hundred Fingers (Howie's Golden Buzzer Pick!)
Hundred Fingers already cast a spell on Howie Mandel once, earning his Golden Buzzer during Season 21 auditions — and the mesmerizing magicians did it again this week! Their latest elegant illusions left all four judges speechless, but only Mandel spent most of the performance standing up from his seat in disbelief. Before the audience was even done cheering, Mandel flopped his entire body onto the judges' panel, hitting the Golden Buzzer and sending Hundred Fingers through to the finals.
ELIMINATED: Brook Lynn
Brook Lynn came to the quarterfinals armed with "Love Your Enemy," an original song about the importance being kinder to yourself. When Lynn finished belting out the powerful, personal ballad, judge Simon Cowell commended both her performance and the song itself, noting that it sounded like a James Bond theme. But when the viewers' votes were tallied on Wednesday, Lynn was left shaken, stirred... and eliminated.
SAFE: Royal Lasers
Spaceships and cowboy and robots, oh my! Royal Lasers took us on an out-of-this-world adventure with their latest technologically mind-blowing routine. Actually, "breathtaking" was the word used by judge Simon Cowell to describe the group's overall performance, even if he found himself getting "bored" by some of it. The audience was right to boo him for saying it, and the viewers affirmed that by voting Royal Lasers into the Top 5... and into the semifinals. Sofia Vergara on Wednesday told them what we were all thinking: "You deserve to be here."
SAFE: Olivia Befus
Bruno Mars' "Runaway Baby" provided the soundtrack for Olivia Befus' latest act, which featured more impressive displays of obedience, agility, and love from her well-trained team of dogs. The coaches seemed to enjoy what they saw, with Mel B sensing how much fun the dogs were having on stage, and Sofia Vergara applauding Befus for being self-taught. "America's Got Talent" viewers love a dog act, so we weren't surprised when the voters put Befus in the Top 5 on Wednesday, and even less surprised when Terry Crews announced that she was through to the semifinals.
ELIMINATED: Cris Sosa
Stand-up comedian Cris Sosa returned to the stage this week with another personal set, including jokes about his parents' most outrageous arguments, his dad's professional boxing career, and the dangers of doom-scrolling. His parents even got a front-row seat to their own roast, albeit on different sides of the auditorium. "They're divorced," Sosa said. "It's safer that way." Sosa laughed his way into the Top 5 on Wednesday, but he ended up just shy of safety, getting eliminated at the end of the hour.
SAFE: Luke Taleno
The first night of live Season 21 performances closed out with "Fight," a fiery original rap from Luke Taleno, which took us on the lyricist's emotional journey to the "America's Got Talent" stage. Moved by what he had just seen, judge Simon Cowell told Taleno that he has a "very, very, very special talent." (Three "very"s? From Cowell? That's practically a win right there.) Taleno was also very excited to be voted into the Top 5 during Wednesday's live results episode, even more so when he became the final semifinalist revealed.
Which acts are still in the AGT Season 21 quarterfinals?
The first four acts in the Season 21 semifinals are officially set, but there are still 32 acts hoping to join them. Here's a rundown of when the others will get a chance to compete for your votes live during the quarterfinals:
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 | singer Bety, danger duo Brad & Tracy, musical duo Butter & Grit, dance group Come Here, magician Geno Ploeger, rapper LaRussell, singer Mackenzie Sol, singer-songwriter Nene Royal, vocal duo Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, dancer Patrox, and aerialist Veronika Goroshkova
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 | dancing dog group Acro Canine Crew, comedian Daniel Alvarez, singer Elsie, musical poet Guy Kelton Jones, aerialist/sword swallower Herwan Legaillard, aerial duo Holland & Sienna, singer Isaac Atkins, magician Kameron Marshall, singer Lai Noelle, contortionist Maria, and singer Pynk Beard
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 | novelty act Akira, rock duo Bird & Byron, comedian Cameron Logsdon, comic singer Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour athlete Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, robot dance group Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange
Do you think the right acts made it through this week? Which elimination are you most upset about? Vote for the three acts you would have chosen to save, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the results overall.