AGT Season 21 Makes First Live Eliminations In Quarterfinals: Did The Right Three Acts Survive?

"America's Got Talent" Season 21 went live for the first time this week, bringing 11 acts back to the stage on Tuesday night to compete for a spot in the semifinals. And now, the power is finally in the hands of the viewers.

Heading into Wednesday's live results episode, we already knew the fate of one act: Hundred Fingers impressed judge Howie Mandel enough in the quarterfinals to receive his coveted Golden Buzzer, sending the magicians straight through to the Season 21 finals.

That left 10 acts — The CommUNITY ATL choir, mentalist couple James & Marina, the Jesse White Tumbling Team, singer Ashford Sanders, dance wizard Sando, singer Brook Lynn, Royal Lasers, dog act Olivia Befus, comedian Cris Sosa, and rapper Luke Taleno — still uncertain about their future in the competition. And with only three slots available in the Season 21 semifinals, most of them were in for some disappointing news.

So, which three acts will be moving forward to the semifinals after Wednesday's live results episode? And which 11 acts will be returning to compete for your votes next week? Read on for a full breakdown of the results, as well as what to expect: