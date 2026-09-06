Why James Garner Quit His Hit '50s Western Series Maverick After Just Three Seasons

Not every great show can maintain its quality, which is exactly what happened when the late James Garner quit his hit 1957 Western series, "Maverick." But why did he leave in the first place? Garner became a household name playing the iconic hero, Bret Maverick, on the namesake ABC series created by Roy Huggins, but he ended up leaving the show over a breach of contract lawsuit he filed as a result of the 1960 entertainment industry strikes, and how they affected the work environment on the beloved show.

"['Maverick'] was on for five years, but I left after three. I sued the studio for breach of contract," Garner told People Magazine back in 2005. "But they were mad at me because I said a couple things about being under contract for Warner Bros. that they didn't like. We went to court and got out of my contract." TVLine has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.