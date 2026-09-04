CBS Was Certain Something Was Wrong With Gilligan's Island Test Audiences

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The beloved CBS sitcom, "Gilligan's Island," famously followed a group of castaways who were stranded after their boat sank, but the series almost never left port. Network executives hated the concept, to the point where they couldn't understand what test audiences liked about the pilot episode. As Russell Johnson, who played The Professor, explained in his book, "Here on Gilligan's Isle," dislike for the premise went all the way up to the top. CBS president, Jim Aubrey, supposedly hated the idea, and even though there were some executives who backed creator Sherwood Schwartz's vision for the show, it was an uphill battle.

When Schwartz sent CBS the completed pilot, the network brass "hated it," according to Johnson — though they didn't give any actual notes to go with their rejection. Schwartz made some tweaks, including adding the theme song and recasting a few characters, and tried again. Test audiences loved it. CBS executives thought they were crazy, or that something was wrong. The network simply couldn't understand why anybody would like "Gilligan's Island," so they showed it to new test audiences again and again, hoping that at least one crowd would confirm their disdain.

It never happened. Aubrey was eventually forced to give the audiences what they apparently wanted, and "Gilligan's Island" got the green light. Although the classic '60s show couldn't be made today, the series ended up running for three seasons, premiering on September 26, 1964, and ending on April 17, 1967. Three TV films followed and the show is considered a classic.