Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actress In A Drama Series?

But you didn't have to be a cast member of "The Pitt" to get nominated for an Emmy in this category. In fact, two former Emmy winners are in the mix, as well. Allison Janney — who has a stunning seven Emmys in her trophy case from her years on "The West Wing," "Masters of Sex," and "Mom" — is back in the running for playing President Grace Penn on the Netflix political thriller "The Diplomat." Plus, Julianne Nicholson — who won Emmys for "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" — is nominated for the second straight year for her role as mysterious power broker Sinatra on Hulu's "Paradise."

There's a non-"Pitt" newcomer in the hunt, too: Karolina Wydra nabbed her first career nod for playing upbeat handler Zosia on the Apple TV sci-fi series "Pluribus." So would you hand the Emmy to a staffer at "The Pitt"? Or do you think a nominee from another show deserves it more? (See the complete list of this year's Emmy nominations here.)

It's time to hand in your ballot: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.