Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actress In A Drama Series?
Have you seen "The Pitt"? Good, then you'll be familiar with more than half of the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at this year's Emmys.
HBO Max's hit medical drama dominates the category this year, gobbling up four of the seven nomination slots for its sophomore run, leading off with Katherine LaNasa, who won an Emmy last year for her work as charge nurse Dana Evans and is looking to make it two in a row. But three of her co-stars are hoping to take home the trophy, as well, each of them celebrating their first career Emmy nominations: Taylor Dearden (the daughter of seven-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston) as Dr. Mel King; Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay; and Sepideh Moafi as Season 2 addition Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi. (Check out our chat with Dearden about the "new stress" Mel will be facing in Season 3.)
Elsewhere in this category...
But you didn't have to be a cast member of "The Pitt" to get nominated for an Emmy in this category. In fact, two former Emmy winners are in the mix, as well. Allison Janney — who has a stunning seven Emmys in her trophy case from her years on "The West Wing," "Masters of Sex," and "Mom" — is back in the running for playing President Grace Penn on the Netflix political thriller "The Diplomat." Plus, Julianne Nicholson — who won Emmys for "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks" — is nominated for the second straight year for her role as mysterious power broker Sinatra on Hulu's "Paradise."
There's a non-"Pitt" newcomer in the hunt, too: Karolina Wydra nabbed her first career nod for playing upbeat handler Zosia on the Apple TV sci-fi series "Pluribus." So would you hand the Emmy to a staffer at "The Pitt"? Or do you think a nominee from another show deserves it more? (See the complete list of this year's Emmy nominations here.)
It's time to hand in your ballot: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.