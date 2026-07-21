The Pitt's Taylor Dearden Teases A 'New Stress' For Dr. Mel King In Season 3
Production is currently underway on "The Pitt" Season 3 — and newly minted Emmy nominee Taylor Dearden came up for air just long enough to chat with TVLine about all things Season 2.
While our full conversation won't publish for another couple of weeks, Dearden — nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside co-stars Fiona Dourif, Sepideh Moafi, and reigning winner Katherine LaNasa — did offer a tease about what's next for Dr. Mel after a shift that upended both her professional and personal lives: After surviving one deposition, she learned she'd have to sit for a second, and discovered that sister Becca, played by fellow Emmy nominee Tal Anderson (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series), has a boyfriend — a revelation that will fundamentally alter the dynamic between the King sisters.
Where Mel's head is at in Season 3
Mel did get a chance to blow off some steam, joining fellow doc Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) for a memorable karaoke scene featuring "primal scream therapy" to cap Season 2. And while we know that Season 3 picks up a little more than four months later, on November 12, we had to ask: Where, exactly, will Mel's head be when audiences reunite with her in 2027?
"I can say that Mel has a new stress in her life," Dearden answers. "It's some of the frustration that exploded out of Mel in Season 2... but I think there's a lot more of that in Season 3 — trying to find her place, and trying to do this whole friendship/independence thing. She's not going to do super well right away, but she's going to try her hardest at reaching out, seeing if anyone needs [her] help."
TVLine's conversation with Dearden — bookmark this page and check back soon for video — is the latest in a series of post-season chats with the cast. Recently, Dourif teased Dr. Cassie McKay's Season 3 storyline, telling us, "There is one particular theme that's going to be explored with Season 3 that is quite personal to me, and is exciting and scary and cool."