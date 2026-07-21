The Pitt's Taylor Dearden Teases A 'New Stress' For Dr. Mel King In Season 3

Mel did get a chance to blow off some steam, joining fellow doc Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) for a memorable karaoke scene featuring "primal scream therapy" to cap Season 2. And while we know that Season 3 picks up a little more than four months later, on November 12, we had to ask: Where, exactly, will Mel's head be when audiences reunite with her in 2027?

"I can say that Mel has a new stress in her life," Dearden answers. "It's some of the frustration that exploded out of Mel in Season 2... but I think there's a lot more of that in Season 3 — trying to find her place, and trying to do this whole friendship/independence thing. She's not going to do super well right away, but she's going to try her hardest at reaching out, seeing if anyone needs [her] help."

TVLine's conversation with Dearden — bookmark this page and check back soon for video — is the latest in a series of post-season chats with the cast. Recently, Dourif teased Dr. Cassie McKay's Season 3 storyline, telling us, "There is one particular theme that's going to be explored with Season 3 that is quite personal to me, and is exciting and scary and cool."