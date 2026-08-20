Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Stars Tell All About Filming Season 4's Puppet Episode (And That Surprising Kiss)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has already given us dinosaurs and ghosts this season... but even that didn't prepare us for puppets.

This week, the Enterprise crew experienced "a level five transporter accident" when Scotty's attempt to put a puppet through the transporter turned everyone on the ship into a puppet. (Spock was spared, though, since he was safely on a shuttle at the time.) This led to serious comedic hi-jinks, with the puppet crew getting overtaken by a band of Orion pirates but using their unique puppet skills to fight back. (Puppet Pike was thrown out of an airlock into space, but as a puppet, he could survive just fine out there.) As the only human on board, Spock had to do a lot of the heavy lifting — literally — and ended up reaching a new understanding with his Vulcan ex T'Pring... even sharing a tender kiss (!) with her puppet self.

The whole puppet thing was just a dream in Spock's mind, we later learned, but we still enjoyed the adventure anyway, so TVLine reached out to the "Strange New Worlds" cast and producers to get the scoop on what went into making this episode. (Press PLAY above to watch the full video.)