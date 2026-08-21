The Big Bang Theory Actors Mayim Bialik Is Still Close To Years After The Show Ended
Some lasting friendships were formed on the set of the massively successful CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," though it may surprise you to find out which cast members Mayim Bialik (who joined the show as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler in the Season 3 finale) remains close with these days. When Bialik sat down with People to discuss her appearance on HBO Max's "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," the actor and real-life neuroscientist revealed that she's now closest to John Ross Bowie, who reprises the role of recurring "The Big Bang Theory" character Barry Kripke in the new show.
"I guess I'm closest with John Ross Bowie," Bialik said before revealing that she's also fond of Kevin Sussman, whose "The Big Bang Theory" character Stuart Bloom is the focus of the spin-off. "I have such respect for Kevin Sussman and the work that we got to do together and just watching how he takes direction and how he so effortlessly has stepped into the role of leading man." Bialik went on to explain that she has formed an "emotional connection" with Bowie and Sussman and is "excited" that they're getting the chance to shine in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."
Mayim Bialik is still good friends with Melissa Rauch
Mayim Bialik has also maintained a friendship with Melissa Rauch, who played microbiologist and former Cheesecake Factory waitress Bernadette Rostenkowski in "The Big Bang Theory." Like Bialik's Amy, Rauch joined the show in Season 3, eventually becoming a core member of the group through her relationship with Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). In case you missed it, Rauch reprised her "The Big Bang Theory" role in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" Episode 3, making a Godzilla-style return as an 80-foot version of her character. "My goal height has always been five feet, so to get 75 extra feet to play with was thrilling," Rauch told TVLine.
Bialik's role in the new show was a little more down to Earth — Amy appears as a psychiatrist on the ward where Stuart ends up in Episode 4. Despite popping up in different episodes, Bialik and Rauch were still able to reconnect. "I'm very close with Melissa Rauch, so she and I talked the most about scheduling and things like that," Bialik told People. "We were actually able to physically connect on set, me and Melissa. I can't remember if she was there for a wardrobe fitting and it was my filming day. I don't remember, but that was really, really special."