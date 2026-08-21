The Big Bang Theory Actors Mayim Bialik Is Still Close To Years After The Show Ended

Some lasting friendships were formed on the set of the massively successful CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," though it may surprise you to find out which cast members Mayim Bialik (who joined the show as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler in the Season 3 finale) remains close with these days. When Bialik sat down with People to discuss her appearance on HBO Max's "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," the actor and real-life neuroscientist revealed that she's now closest to John Ross Bowie, who reprises the role of recurring "The Big Bang Theory" character Barry Kripke in the new show.

"I guess I'm closest with John Ross Bowie," Bialik said before revealing that she's also fond of Kevin Sussman, whose "The Big Bang Theory" character Stuart Bloom is the focus of the spin-off. "I have such respect for Kevin Sussman and the work that we got to do together and just watching how he takes direction and how he so effortlessly has stepped into the role of leading man." Bialik went on to explain that she has formed an "emotional connection" with Bowie and Sussman and is "excited" that they're getting the chance to shine in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."