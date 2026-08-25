Why Bryan Cranston Was Nearly Fired From Malcolm In The Middle

Bryan Cranston made his name on "Malcolm in the Middle," where he played the goofy but lovable dad, Hal, but for a while his casting had the series' producers saying "Yes, no, maybe, I don't know." "Malcolm in the Middle," which returned for a revival on Hulu earlier this year, brought audiences into the chaotic world of a working-class American family. Cranston's eternally nervous and bumbling Hal endeared himself to viewers, becoming a fan favorite who was often embarking on his own misadventures — a result of the series' writers pushing to find Cranston's limits, only to discover there was pretty much no idea too wild for the actor. Despite Hal's eventual popularity, Cranston was almost fired from the show before it even began.

Cranston reflected on his early days on "Malcolm in the Middle" during an appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, recalling that the powers that be at Fox initially wanted to replace him. Talking about taking the show from pilot to a full series, Cranston said, "Often there's cast replacements and Fox said, 'You know what? The dad is not really very good and not very funny. We're going to pick up the show, but we want to replace the dad.'" Cranston went on to reveal that series creator Linwood Boomer was the one who defended his casting. "Linwood Boomer, much to my appreciation, said 'That's not happening,'" said Cranston, claiming Boomer "absolutely refused to fire me" and asked Fox to trust his casting choice.