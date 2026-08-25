A Hit Primetime Soap Opera Started As A Five-Episode Miniseries Expected To Fail

These days, it's rare that a network isn't deeply invested in the success of a show on its roster — but during the run of the 1978 hit primetime soap opera "Dallas," the series was expected to fail from the very beginning, when it was just a five-episode miniseries. After creator David Jacobs (who, actually, knew nothing of the namesake city) enticed CBS with his epic Texas saga rewrite of his original neighborhood drama pitch, the network requested five episodes for a miniseries.

Doing a short run of episodes would undoubtedly test the concept in front of a national audience, similarly to the more modern tactic of doing a six-episode opening season before building things out a bit more once there's a viewership in place. However, CBS didn't exactly set the show up for success knowing it had a short amount of time to make an impression with viewers. They scheduled the show in a Sunday night slot, where it was most likely expected to just take up some space and not become a hit. "Dallas" did exactly the opposite.