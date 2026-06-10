15 Best Shows Set In Texas, Ranked
Considering its massive size (second in both area and population among U.S. states), Texas hasn't been home to as many TV shows as you might think. California and New York still account for a large share of both TV settings and filming locations, but Texas has made its mark on the industry with a number of iconic shows. The Lone Star State conjures up images of cowboys, outlaws, ranches, and football, all of which are represented on this best of Texas list.
Indeed, some of these shows portray a highly stylized, over-the-top version of Texas, while others take a more nuanced approach to depicting the state and its many residents. The series featured on this list span comedy, drama, and animation, but they're all scripted, which means you won't find classics like "Austin City Limits" or "Fixer Upper" here. So, sit back and take a bite of your brisket breakfast taco as we wind down memory lane and discover the 15 best shows set in Texas.
15. Landman
"Landman" is basically "Yellowstone" but set in the Texas oil industry, and when it works, it works. Though not Taylor Sheridan's best TV show, Billy Bob Thornton delivers a typically stellar performance as Tommy Norris, the titular Landman. Tommy works as an executive for a West Texas oil company, putting out fires (literal and figurative), managing the company's lands, and acting as a peacemaker between criminals like drug cartel leader Danny "Gallino" Morrell (Andy Garcia) and his millionaire boss, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm).
On the family front, things are a bit of a mess for Tommy. He is struggling to reconnect with his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and his teenage daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), and doesn't have much of a relationship with his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland). The women in "Landman" come off as stereotypical at times, but the inclusion of dynamic characters like lawyer Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) and Demi Moore's oil heiress adds more depth to this modern-day Western. What the show lacks in accuracy it makes up for in soapy intrigue, as is the case for many of Sheridan's works.
14. Lone Star
"Lone Star" was a one-season-wonder that never got the chance to spread its wings. The Fox series stars James Wolk as a con man juggling two lives and two women. In Houston, he goes by Bob and is married to Cat (Adrianne Palicki). She's the daughter of Clint Thatcher (Jon Voight), an oil tycoon and one of Bob's biggest marks. Meanwhile, on the other side of Texas, in Midland, he lives as Robert and is dating a woman named Lindsey (Eloise Mumford). Robert works with his con man father, John (David Keith), who wants to high-tail it out of Midland and focus on a big payday in Houston. Robert doesn't like this idea because he's fallen for both women and developed something of a conscience.
The pilot of "Lone Star," which premiered in 2010, was met with critical acclaim. The A.V. Club called it "the best network pilot of the year" and perhaps even "the best network pilot since 'Friday Night Lights.'" Despite rave reviews from critics, only four million people watched the premiere, and the show was canceled after airing just two episodes.
13. Beavis and Butt-Head
"Beavis and Butt-Head" is certainly not for everyone, but it made an indelible impact on pop culture, and for that, it deserves a place on this list. While some find the show as unfathomably shallow as its simple-minded protagonists, others see it as a clever (if crude) vehicle for social commentary. The hit MTV show premiered in 1993 and follows two teen boys living in the fictional town of Highland, Texas. Beavis and Butt-Head are obsessed with rock music and setting things on fire, and the plot of most episodes is minimal.
Indeed, "Beavis and Butt-Head" exists primarily as a source of cultural criticism rather than narrative, with the bulk of the series centered on the two friends' commentary on the music videos they watch on TV. Self-consciously low-art and almost guaranteed to make parents frown, the series defined Gen X youth culture and generated a beloved spin-off, "Daria," one of the greatest animated shows for adults.
12. Reba
In recent years, "Reba" was once again a part of the zeitgeist thanks to the meme-ification of its theme song, but the show itself is worth revisiting on its own terms. Continuing a long tradition of comedians and actors starring in eponymous TV shows, country superstar Reba McEntire embarked on an enlightened career pivot in 2001, headlining her own TV sitcom. She plays Reba Hart, a wife and mother living in Houston. In the pilot episode, Reba discovers her dentist husband cheated on her with his dental hygienist and is having a baby with her. That and her teen daughter, Cheyanne (JoAnna García), is also pregnant.
It's a lot for one woman to handle, but if we know one thing, it's that Reba is a survivor. The show works mostly because Reba is so gosh-darn charming and funny, and her cutting, extremely Southern sense of humor delivers endless laughs. In fact, her wisecracking and wry smile occasionally bring to mind another famous redhead —the great Lucille Ball. Reba is no doubt one of the best TV mothers of all time, and the popular sitcom's Texas charm is rock-solid.
11. Halt and Catch Fire
"Halt and Catch Fire" is one of our favorite TV shows of the 2010s, and we think it's criminally underrated, but we can't put it higher up on the list because only about 50% of the show actually takes place in Texas. The brilliant AMC show begins in Dallas in 1983. Lee Pace plays Joe MacMillan, a self-styled tech visionary who goes to work for Cardiff Electric, a competitor of IBM. He enlists the help of computer engineer Gordon (Scoot McNairy), his computer engineer wife, Donna (Kerry Bishé), and genius computer programmer Cameron (Mackenzie Davis), to build the next great computer. Subsequent seasons follow the team as they enter the world of video games, venture capital, and the internet.
"Halt and Catch Fire" follows an underrepresented component of Texas culture: the Silicon Prairie, the North Texas' answer to Silicon Valley (which is where the characters relocate to in Season 3). In this version of Texas, our (anti)heroes are visionary nerds with a rebellious attitude, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
10. The Lone Ranger
The oldest show on this list is also one of the most iconic. "The Lone Ranger" premiered in 1949 on ABC, in the early days of television, though it had existed as a radio show and comic book story for 15 years before that. The series stars Clayton Moore (who was replaced by John Hart for a season in the 1950s) as the titular Lone Ranger. Working alongside five other Texas Rangers, the Lone Ranger is the sole survivor of an attack by the Butch Cavendish gang. He's nursed back to health by Tonto (Jay Silverheels), a Native American man who becomes his companion. The Lone Ranger then dons his famous black mask and sets out to fight outlaws, seeking justice for his fallen brethren.
There's no doubt that many aspects of "The Lone Ranger" haven't aged well. The show traffics in racial stereotypes, and Tonto's broken English became the (subpar) standard for representation of Native Americans for decades to come. But whichever way you slice it, "The Lone Ranger" is an extremely influential show, and its many imitators over the years that followed never quite captured its particular magic.
9. The Bridge
"The Bridge" offers up a new take on a classic story. Based on the Swedish series of the same name, which also spawned a British/French production, "The Tunnel" and several other international spin-offs, "The Bridge" takes place on the border between Texas and Mexico. The drama begins when the body of a judge with anti-immigration views is found on the Bridge of the Americas. Arriving at the scene are Sonya Cross (Diane Kruger), a by-the-books El Paso detective on the Autism spectrum, and Marco Ruiz (Demián Bichir), a charming detective from Chihuahua used to coloring outside the lines.
Cross and Ruiz are like oil and water, and their odd couple dynamic makes for an interesting jumping-off point. Things only get more complicated with the addition of two El Paso journalists, played by Matthew Lillard and Emily Rios, who are covering the story at their own peril. And then there's Charlotte Millwright (Annabeth Gish), a wealthy socialite who discovers her late husband had his hands in something real sticky. "The Bridge" presents a compelling mystery and complicated characters who muddy the issues at hand.
8. Walker, Texas Ranger
If there's one show that best exemplifies the "Don't Mess With Texas" slogan (albeit in a very clean-cut way), it's the classic '90s drama "Walker, Texas Ranger." Chuck Norris, who by then was a massive action star slightly past his prime, plays Cordell Walker, a veteran of the Marines and a Texas Ranger. Walker lives by his own strict moral code, modeling himself after an Old West lawman and fighting to keep drugs out of his community. "Walker, Texas Ranger" is filled with over-the-top stunts and cheesy dialogue, but those qualities are features, not bugs, in the show's DNA.
The series attempted to be more positive in its representation of racial minorities than a show like "Lone Ranger," though these efforts rarely landed. (Walker is supposed to be half-Cherokee, for example.) Still, while the show was often the butt of jokes, its more laughable qualities are also what make it so fun to watch. The series is certainly not timeless, but its hammy, meme-worthy delivery means it will never truly die, either.
7. Preacher
"Preacher" is an irreverent neo-Western that explores Texas' many contradictions with a self-consciously blasphemous perspective. Based on a comic by Garth Ennis, who co-created "The Boys," the series was developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who served as EPs on "The Boys") along with Sam Catlin. Dominic Cooper plays Jesse Custer, a restless, crime-loving preacher from Annville, Texas. Jesse has taken the oath to fulfill a promise he made to his father, but being a good guy becomes more difficult when he's imbued with supernatural powers that allow him to bend the world to his will — basically making him God.
Matters are complicated further with the arrival of Jesse's chaos-loving, assassin ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga). He also makes the acquaintance of Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), a depraved Irish vampire who we first meet after he violently ejects himself from an airplane. Together, the oddball trio embarks on a quest to find God while running from the goons out to get them. This gonzo take on Texas tells an unconventional story about faith and is a hell of a good time.
6. Hap and Leonard
The SundanceTV series "Hap and Leonard" is a diamond in the rough. The underseen show takes place in swampy East Texas (though it was filmed in Baton Rouge) in the 1980s. James Purefoy plays Hap Collins, a working-class pacifist who spent time in jail for draft dodging, while Michael Kenneth Williams plays Leonard Pine, a gay Vietnam War veteran with anger issues. In addition, during the first of its three seasons, Christina Hendricks plays Trudy, Hap's bombshell ex-wife. Trudy has her sights set on some buried treasure, and she ropes Hap and Leonard into her dangerous scheme.
The series is based on the "Hap and Leonard" novels by Joe R. Lansdale, and each season follows a different book, sort of like Alan Ritchson's "Reacher." Purefoy and Williams have thrilling chemistry, and all the characters in the show are singular and well-developed. Funny, intense, bloody, and at times touching, "Hap and Leonard" is a great buddy comedy defined by diverting side quests, colorful personalities, and its sweltering Texas setting.
5. Mo
The Netflix dramedy "Mo" tells a Texas story we haven't seen before, and one we've been sorely missing. Mo Amer created the series alongside his former co-star Ramy Youssef, who found success with his own series, "Ramy." "Mo" is a semi-autobiographical telling of Amer's life as a Palestinian refugee in Houston. Amer plays Mo Najjar, who immigrated to the U.S. via Kuwait during the Gulf War.
In the process of seeking asylum for the last 20 years, Mo is in limbo. He lives with his mother, Yusra (Farah Bsieso), and his autistic brother, Sameer (Omar Elba). He's committed to his girlfriend, Maria (Teresa Ruiz), but his mother doesn't approve because she's a Catholic Latina. He can't find steady work because of his immigration status and has taken to selling knock-off goods out of the back of his car. In the first episode, he gets shot and is unable to seek medical care; in the aftermath, he develops an addiction to lean.
Did we mention "Mo" is also a comedy? Despite the many hardships Mo faces, he has a great sense of humor, and Amer has a charming screen presence. The show is equally funny, heartbreaking, and hopeful, and Amer is clear-eyed in depicting the many complications that come from being an asylum-seeker and an immigrant in Texas.
4. Dallas
The iconic soap opera "Dallas" changed TV forever and put Texas on the map like never before. Before "Succession," and before Taylor Sheridan's ranch-centric TV empire, there was "Dallas," a show that ushered in a new era of television and instigated many of the TV trends we see today. For 14 massively popular seasons, the show followed the Ewings, a Texas oil family and the owners of a sprawling ranch. The series centers on their controversial business dealings, salacious affairs, and their longstanding feud with the Barnes family, which reignited thanks to an Ewing/Barnes marriage in the pilot episode.
Despite his devilish ways, oil tycoon J. R. Ewing (Larry Hagman), the eldest son in the family, became a fan-favorite character, exemplifying the "greed is good" mantra of the 1980s. One of the most popular shows ever made, "Dallas" revolutionized the prime-time soap, popularized long-form serialized storytelling, season-ending cliffhangers, and morally ambiguous protagonists. Despite its campy tone and over-the-top twists, the show laid the foundation for prestige TV, introducing the world to lovable anti-heroes and the pleasure of watching wealthy families do their worst.
3. Lonesome Dove
By the 1980s, Westerns had largely fallen out of favor, but a hit series starring Robert Duvall helped revitalize the genre. Adapted from Larry McMurtry's 800-page novel, "Lonesome Dove" is a four-part miniseries that aired on CBS in 1989. Duvall plays Gus McCrae, a former Texas Ranger who runs a stable in the Rio Grande Valley. Tommy Lee Jones plays Woodrow Call, who works alongside Gus. McCrae and Call decide to embark on one last adventure, joining a cattle drive to Montana. They face many dangers on their journey, including the frailty of their aging bodies.
Though "Lonesome Dove" is an epic Western in the classic sense, it also serves to deconstruct some of the Western mythos, highlighting the brutal consequences of life on the range and the fractured morality of cowboys looking for one last chance at glory. Featuring career-best performances from Duvall and Jones, alongside co-stars Danny Glover, Diane Lane, and Anjelica Huston, the revered miniseries won six Emmys and a Peabody Award, and influenced Westerns for years to come.
2. King of the Hill
One of the best Fox TV shows of all time, "King of the Hill" is a humble slice of brilliance. Created by Mike Judge of "Beavis and Butt-Head" fame and Greg Daniels (the U.S. version of "The Office"), "King of the Hill" takes place in the suburban town of Arlen, Texas. Hank Hill (Judge) is a family man and propane salesman who struggles to keep up with the changing world around him. His effeminate son, Bobby (Pamela Adlon), isn't the football-playing offspring he had hoped for. His wife, Peggy (Kathy Najimy), thinks she knows everything, including Spanish, which she very much does not. Hank spends most of his time grilling and drinking beer with his buddies, doing his best to not become a grumpy bigot like his father.
"King of the Hill" is a quiet show that emphasizes the mundanity of American — and, specifically, suburban Texan — life. It satirizes Texas from all angles, tackling immigration, football culture, conspiracy theories, gender roles, close-minded conservatives, and hoity-toity Austin liberals. But the show is never mean-spirited, illuminating a certain amount of reverence for the lifestyle it depicts even as it pokes and prods at its many shortcomings.
1. Friday Night Lights
Could we really end this list any other way? "Friday Night Lights" is ostensibly a show about Texas football, but it's mostly about the trials and tribulations of life after those stadium lights are shut off. Based on a non-fiction book by H. G. Bissinger, which was separately adapted into a feature film, "Friday Night Lights" takes place in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. Kyle Chandler plays Eric Taylor, the coach of the Dillon Panthers. He's married to Tami (Connie Britton), the high school's guidance counsellor, and together, they work to inspire Dillon's young people to reach their full potential.
One of the best sports shows ever made, "Friday Night Lights" masterfully combines genres, resulting in an emotionally grounded drama that balances the concerns of both teens and adults. The series draws attention to all the elements that go into Texas football culture, including economic hardships, racism, religion, substance abuse, toxic masculinity, family pressure, and the painful process of growing up. Chandler and Britton lead the series with big-hearted performances alongside an amazing cadre of, in the show's time, young up and coming actors, including Michael B. Jordan, Zach Gilford, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, and Adrianne Palicki. Despite some soapier impulses, the show is grounded in a realism that makes us feel for and with this Texas community with clear (though perhaps teary) eyes.