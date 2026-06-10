15 Best Shows Set In Texas, Ranked

Considering its massive size (second in both area and population among U.S. states), Texas hasn't been home to as many TV shows as you might think. California and New York still account for a large share of both TV settings and filming locations, but Texas has made its mark on the industry with a number of iconic shows. The Lone Star State conjures up images of cowboys, outlaws, ranches, and football, all of which are represented on this best of Texas list.

Indeed, some of these shows portray a highly stylized, over-the-top version of Texas, while others take a more nuanced approach to depicting the state and its many residents. The series featured on this list span comedy, drama, and animation, but they're all scripted, which means you won't find classics like "Austin City Limits" or "Fixer Upper" here. So, sit back and take a bite of your brisket breakfast taco as we wind down memory lane and discover the 15 best shows set in Texas.