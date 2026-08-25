What The Author Of The Book That Inspired M*A*S*H Really Thought About The Classic Sitcom

It's not a stretch to call "M*A*S*H" one of the best sitcoms of all time. Not only was it wildly popular during its 11-season run, but it's held up over the years as well. The show masterfully combined humor and drama to show what war was really about, using the Korean War to highlight what many in America felt about the Vietnam War. But not everyone who watched the show was a fan. In fact, one of the biggest critics of "M*A*S*H" was the man who created the idea in the first place.

Richard Hornberger was a doctor who was drafted into the Korean War in 1951. He spent 18 months working at a MASH unit (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) along the 38th parallel where he and the other doctors found rather unusual ways to handle the stress of the situation. When he returned to his home in Maine, he wrote the novel "MASH," basing the character of Hawkeye Pierce on himself.

Not long after the book was released, it became a successful movie, and two years after that the TV series was born. But it's safe to say Hornberger, who published under the pseudonym Richard Hooker, wasn't pleased with the fact that both versions came across as anti-war. "I intended no messages in the book," Hornberger told the Peddie News. "I am a conservative Republican. I don't hold with this anti-war nonsense."