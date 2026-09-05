5 Famous Actors You Forgot Guest-Starred On Seinfeld

Throughout its nine-season run, "Seinfeld" invited countless guest stars to feature in its episodes — though some of them might not be easy to recall. The famous NBC sitcom left a lasting mark on the comedy genre, surrounding its mainstays Jerry Seinfeld (self), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George Costanza (Jason Alexander) with interesting and hilarious supporting characters.

Despite appearing in just one or a few episodes of "Seinfeld," the series' guest stars found themselves in unique situations and created laugh-out-loud moments. While plenty of big-name actors took a quick gig on the show, many of these performers weren't well-known at the time and only rose to stardom later on.

The most famous actors who guest-starred on "Seinfeld" before their careers took off went on to headline other iconic TV series and win awards for their work. As a result, the majority of "Seinfeld" fans have likely forgotten they were ever part of the show.