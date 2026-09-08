One Of William Shatner's First TV Roles Was On An Iconic '50s Children's Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know him best as James T. Kirk, captain of the USS Enterprise on "Star Trek." But 12 years before he battled Klingons and became a pop-culture icon, a young William Shatner was hanging out with a freckle-faced puppet and chatting it up with clowns in one of his first-ever TV credits: "The Howdy Doody Show."

But wait, it might not be the same "Howdy Doody" show you're thinking of. TV trivia buffs often overlook a key detail: Shatner didn't star on the original American smash hit that aired on NBC from 1947 to 1960. He actually appeared in "The Canadian Howdy Doody Show," which ran on CBC from 1954 to 1959. While the Canadian counterpart shared most of its U.S. cousin's key ingredients — such as the titular puppet, the "Peanut Gallery" (their name for the live audience of children), and circus-like antics — it was known for having a more educational format.

It also swapped out American host Buffalo Bob for forest ranger Timber Tom (James Doohan, and later Peter Mews). Whenever Timber Tom needed someone to take the lead, Shatner filled in as Ranger Bob, making occasional guest appearances to help wrangle the puppets.