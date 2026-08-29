21 Years Ago Today: A Fox Thriller Debuted To 10.5 Million Viewers And Earned An Immediate Full Season

Fox executives worried that the serialized format of "Prison Break" was unlikely to be a hit with viewers, but the premiere's ratings appeased their doubts. On August 29, 2005, Fox aired the show's two-part premiere to an audience of 10.5 million. Its viewership was especially strong with the much-coveted 18-to-49 demographic.

Granted, the premiere had an advantage that most of Fox's other shows didn't: It aired before the fall TV season officially began. Most shows on broadcast TV tend to premiere after Labor Day, and Fox's new season that year officially began on September 19. Still, the show's early ratings were undeniably impressive, and in late September, this encouraged Fox to extend the Season 1 episode count from 13 to 22 episodes.

Critics noted that "Prison Break" also benefitted from a lack of hit original dramas elsewhere that season; networks were trying and failing to premiere shows that would capture the mystery-box, sci-fi appeal of "Lost," and it would only be with the following year's debut season of "Heroes" that one of those shows would find similar breakout success. While the other networks were trying to make the new "Lost," "Prison Break" seemed more interested in making the next "24."