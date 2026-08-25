Why The Mentalist Ended After 7 Seasons - Was It Canceled?

It didn't matter much in the end, but "The Mentalist" actually made some big changes to its story in Season 6 in an attempt to reinvigorate its viewership, with Patrick Jane moving from California to Texas to work with the FBI. The sixth season wrapped up Jane's longstanding pursuit of Red John, the serial killer who murdered his wife and daughter. According to executive producer Tom Szentgyorgyi, Warner Bros. TV big wig Peter Roth believed the Red John storyline had grown stale.

"He called us in at the end of Season 5 and told us he didn't think the Red John story was sustaining," Szentgyorgyi told Deadline, recounting a meeting that he and creator Bruno Heller had with Roth. "He felt that if we wanted to continue past Season 6, we were going to have to close out the Red John arc and reinvent the show. After gulping, Bruno and I realized Peter was absolutely right, and we started plotting out a conclusion to the Red John story about a third of the way through Season 6." Red John was revealed to be Sheriff Thomas McAllister, played by Xander Berkeley.

When Season 7 was announced, it came with confirmation that it would be the final season of "The Mentalist." It was a sad day for fans, but at least they got to see a fully planned-out ending instead of enduring the pain of an abrupt cancellation. This was the least the people involved with the series deserved — after all, shows like "The Mentalist" don't come along every day. Today, it's remembered as one of the standout TV series of the late 2000s/early 2010s, and if you haven't seen it yet, all seasons of "The Mentalist" are currently available to stream on Hulu.