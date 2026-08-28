What Was The Significance Of Picard's Borg Name In Star Trek: The Next Generation?

As a rule, members of the Borg hive mind don't have names, but when Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) becomes assimilated in the Season 3 finale of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," his cyborg persona gets one: Locutus of Borg. The moniker wasn't chosen arbitrarily, either — this Latin word is highly appropriate, considering the role Locutus plays in the Collective.

"Locutus" is a participle of the Latin word "loquor," which means "to speak." It specifically translates to "having spoken," which is fitting, as the Borg attempt to use Picard as an envoy to the human race as part of their planned assimilation of Earth. The Borg abduct Picard in "The Best of Both Worlds, Part 1," which ends with a shocking cliffhanger when he shows up with cybernetic prosthetics on his face. The plan is to use Locutus as the Borg spokesperson when the Borg consumes Earth; luckily for humanity, the crew of the Enterprise is able to rescue Picard and return him to normal in "Part 2." The lingering after effects of his time in the Collective would later be explored in "Star Trek: Picard."

Behind the scenes, the name "Locutus" was deliberately chosen. Speaking to "Star Trek: The Magazine" (via Memory Alpha), "TNG" writer Michael Piller later said that it was "a name which I got out of the dictionary about language."