Only Murders In The Building Sets Premiere Date For London-Set Season 6 — Get First Look

The official logline for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 6 reads: "After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them... without having their story end the same as hers?"

Joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez for their U.K.-set investigation are returning guest stars Meryl Streep as Oliver's wife Loretta Durkin, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, plus a sprawling roster of Season 6 newcomers that includes Simone Ashley, Richard Ayoade, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, Sharon Horgan, Jennifer Saunders, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker, among many others.

According to Vulture, the season is being dubbed "Only Murders in London" — and each of the 22 previously announced guest stars will be playing a character; none will appear as themselves.

What's more, Charles will discover that there's a U.K. reboot of "Brazzos" and come face to face with his British counterpart. Saunders will play a character involved with the new version — a designer inspired by the late Vivienne Westwood.

Meanwhile, Colman will play a writer, with series co-creator John Hoffman telling Vulture: "The U.K. is the home of Agatha Christie. This is where Cinda Canning might have met her maker in some way. And all of them are following along in the tradition of the cozy murder mystery. Olivia is in that line, as well as a memoirist."

A trailer has not yet been released.

Miya Mizuno/Disney

Miya Mizuno/Disney