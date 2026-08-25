Jamie Tartt Was Originally Meant To Be Played By Another Ted Lasso Actor

Everyone loved Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, who sadly exited "Ted Lasso" ahead of Season 4. It's hard to imagine anyone else as AFC Richmond's star player, but it turns out this character was originally supposed to have a South American flair. This led casting director Theo Park to Cristo Fernandez, a Mexican actor who played soccer in his home country during his youth before injuries derailed his career in the sport. Fernandez, of course, ended up playing the relentlessly positive Dani Rojas in "Ted Lasso," a character who is almost the total opposite of the one he was originally sought for.

Fernandez made a good impression during his initial audition, but Dunster had also tried out for the show and Park loved him so much that she pushed for the team's arrogant star to be British instead. "Nobody was quite as funny as Phil Dunster just playing a Brit, and then in that search for the South American, we found this fantastic, exuberant, puppy dog, gorgeous ex-pro Mexican footballer Cristo Fernandez," she told Below the Line. "Then they thought, well we've got to give him a part, and then they rewrote another part for him. So Phil Dunster and Cristo Fernandez changed the writer's perception of two roles so they wrote the roles around them."