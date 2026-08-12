Jamie Tartt's Ted Lasso Exit Explained
Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt is gone, but not forgotten, in "Ted Lasso" Season 4 — and in Episode 2, now streaming on Apple TV, the M.I.A. striker's whereabouts are finally revealed.
When we last saw Jamie in the Season 3 finale, he had come a long way from the arrogant footballer introduced in Season 1. But all that personal growth wasn't enough to win Keeley back. When he and Roy showed up at her front door and asked her to choose between them, Keeley chose... herself.
More importantly, Jamie had finally begun repairing his relationship with his father, James, who was shown thriving in rehab after years of addiction and abuse.
But Jamie's future with AFC Richmond remained unknown... until now.
What Happens to Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso Season 4
Our first indication that Jamie had left Richmond came in the Season 4 premiere, when Ted entered his bedroom, littered with Greyhounds memorabilia. Among the items spotted on his desk was an article by Trent Crimm, formerly of The Independent, with the headline "Gracias, Jamie Tartt."
We finally get a definitive answer in Episode 2, during Ted's first press conference as coach of AFC Richmond's women's team. Though Ted is there to discuss his new squad, reporters can't resist asking about the men — including whether they'll make it back to the Champions League.
Then, a journalist dressed suspiciously like Paddington Bear asks the question we've been waiting for: "What are your thoughts on Jamie Tartt leaving Richmond to play for Barcelona this season?"
"Never easy saying goodbye to a player," Ted responds, "but I think he's gonna do bueno."
And there's our answer: Jamie left Richmond to play for FC Barcelona. (As for Phil Dunster, he's currently starring opposite Steve Carell on another Bill Lawrence comedy, HBO's "Rooster," which was renewed for Season 2 and returns in 2027.)
What About the Rest of the Greyhounds?
At the end of Season 3, only the fate of Toheeb Jimoh's Sam Obisanya had been confirmed, with an epilogue of sorts revealing that he achieved his lifelong dream of representing his home country of Nigeria on the international stage, finally earning the national team call-up that Edwin Akufo had tried to deny him. But whether the rest of the Greyhounds would remain... well, Greyhounds, was TBD.
Though we don't see any of them in the flesh in Season 4, Episode 2, Ted's return to Nelson Road — and, more specifically, his return to the men's locker room — reveals which players remain on the team.
Most importantly, Isaac McAdoo is still a Greyhound. In the Season 3 finale, the team captain came through with the penalty kick of his career, driving the ball through the net to tie the match against West Ham United. Richmond went on to win the match, but ultimately finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League.
McAdoo's name is still displayed above his No. 5 shirt, confirming that he remains with Richmond. Other familiar names seen include those of striker Dani Rojas; goalkeepers Thierry Zoreaux and Tom O'Brien; right back Arlo Dixon; center backs Jan Maas, Tommy Winchester, and Paul Reynolds; center midfielder Moe Bumbercatch; left midfielder Richard Montlaur; and right midfielder Sasha Kukoč.
What do you think of Jamie's move to Barcelona? And which of Richmond's former players are you hoping to see again in Season 4? Sound off in the comments.