Jamie Tartt's Ted Lasso Exit Explained

Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt is gone, but not forgotten, in "Ted Lasso" Season 4 — and in Episode 2, now streaming on Apple TV, the M.I.A. striker's whereabouts are finally revealed.

When we last saw Jamie in the Season 3 finale, he had come a long way from the arrogant footballer introduced in Season 1. But all that personal growth wasn't enough to win Keeley back. When he and Roy showed up at her front door and asked her to choose between them, Keeley chose... herself.

More importantly, Jamie had finally begun repairing his relationship with his father, James, who was shown thriving in rehab after years of addiction and abuse.

But Jamie's future with AFC Richmond remained unknown... until now.