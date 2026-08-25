The Gilded Age Season 4 Sets November Premiere Date On HBO

Hustle your bustles, because HBO has set a Sunday, November 1 (9/8c) premiere date for "The Gilded Age" Season 4. New episodes will also be available to stream weekly on HBO Max.

The enormous cast of "The Gilded Age" includes Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Book, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Vere, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Simon Jones as Bannister, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, and Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong.

There's also Donna Murphy as Caroline Astor, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane, Patrick Page as Richard Clay, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin, Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott, John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelaid Weber, Kelley Curran as Enid Winterton, Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune, Ben Lamb as Hector Vere, Ashlie Atinkson as Mamie Fish, Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland, Phylicia Rashad as Elizabeth Kirkland, and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland.

Season 4 will also introduce several new characters: Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch as Oliver, a new arrival at the van Rhijn residence; James Scully ("You") as Lee Klein, an apprentice of famous artist William Merritt Chaise who "sells his first painting as an unforgettable society event"; Dennis Haysbert ("24") as Dr. Reginald Harris, William's mentor who "makes a surprising connection" when he comes to New York; newcomer Maggie Kuntz as Fiona Summers, a free-spirited cousin of the uptight Astor family; Neal Huff ("The Sinner") as legendary oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller; and Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as "Ladies Home Journal" editor Mrs. Knapp Curtis.

Vanity Fair was the first to report the show's Season 4 premiere date. Read on for a recap of what happened at the end of "The Gilded Age" Season 3 that led us to this point.