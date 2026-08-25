The Gilded Age Season 4 Sets November Premiere Date On HBO
Hustle your bustles, because HBO has set a Sunday, November 1 (9/8c) premiere date for "The Gilded Age" Season 4. New episodes will also be available to stream weekly on HBO Max.
The enormous cast of "The Gilded Age" includes Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Book, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Vere, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Simon Jones as Bannister, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, and Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong.
There's also Donna Murphy as Caroline Astor, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane, Patrick Page as Richard Clay, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin, Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott, John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelaid Weber, Kelley Curran as Enid Winterton, Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune, Ben Lamb as Hector Vere, Ashlie Atinkson as Mamie Fish, Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland, Phylicia Rashad as Elizabeth Kirkland, and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland.
Season 4 will also introduce several new characters: Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch as Oliver, a new arrival at the van Rhijn residence; James Scully ("You") as Lee Klein, an apprentice of famous artist William Merritt Chaise who "sells his first painting as an unforgettable society event"; Dennis Haysbert ("24") as Dr. Reginald Harris, William's mentor who "makes a surprising connection" when he comes to New York; newcomer Maggie Kuntz as Fiona Summers, a free-spirited cousin of the uptight Astor family; Neal Huff ("The Sinner") as legendary oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller; and Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as "Ladies Home Journal" editor Mrs. Knapp Curtis.
Vanity Fair was the first to report the show's Season 4 premiere date. Read on for a recap of what happened at the end of "The Gilded Age" Season 3 that led us to this point.
What happened in The Gilded Age Season 3?
It's been more than a year since "The Gilded Age" wrapped its third season, so we wouldn't blame you for needing a refresh. In fact, we're happy to give you one.
Let's start with the bad news: George and Bertha Russell are officially on the outs. Fresh off his near-fatal shooting, George decided that he was done letting his wife us their children as pawns in her never-ending societal game of chess, and he left Bertha indefinitely. "Because we know how good this couple can be together, it would be really fascinating to see them spend a season figuring out how to get back to each other," Morgan Spector told TVLine, with Carrie Coon promising us that Bertha is "not going to give up."
In happier news, William and Peggy became engaged after one of the smoothest TV proposals in recent memory. It all went down on the ballroom floor, a major event that was shot over the course of three very long days, Denée Benton recalled to TVLine. "When [director Salli Richardson-Whitfield] showed me the playback on set, when Peggy turns around in slow motion, I just burst into tears," she said.
How did The Gilded Age Season 3 end?
Congratulations are also in order to Gladys, who's expecting her first child with the Duke of Buckingham, whom she married earlier in the season. "It'll be interesting to see how she is as a mother of the next generation in the 1880s, whether she'll push for freedom or push for inherited karma," Taissa Farmiga told TVLine at the time. "You never know!"
Meanwhile, peace has finally been restored in the van Rhijn residence. Agnes was asked to be the vice president of the New York Heritage Society, which was enough of a feather in her cap to finally accept Ada as the head of their household. Christine Baranski told TVLine that she thought the long-awaited admission, which included Agnes formally giving Ada the head seat at the dinner table, was a "well-earned" moment between them.
Also of note: Marian and Larry made up and their engagement is back on, Oscar propositioned Enid about a mutually beneficial marriage of their own, Jack wined and dined Bridget, and Mrs. Astor publicly accepted her daughter back into her life — divorce be darned!