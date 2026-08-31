5 Once-Beloved Sitcoms That Ran One Season Too Long

For years, "Community" was the little sitcom that could. The brainchild of Dan Harmon, the show put a group of disparate weirdos together and sent them to Greendale Community College; The most troubled school you've ever seen. From smart alec Jeff (Joel McHale), to curmudgeon Pierce (Chevy Chase), and the off-beat duo of Troy and Abed (Donald Glover and Danny Pudi), the cast's many different pieces fit together beautifully.

"Community" was weird, it was different, and despite it struggling with ratings for most of its run, it had a surprisingly long shelf life. However, as the show went on, the main group of misfits that fit so well together started to separate. First to leave was Chevy Chase, which was just fine with the majority of the cast. Donald Glover would tragically exit just a few episodes later. Then, before the start of the sixth and final season, Yvette Nicole Brown departed, as well. Losing Glover meant losing the Troy and Abed aspect which carried the series for long stretches. Without him and Brown, the show just lost its magic.

The sixth season actually never aired on NBC. NBC canceled the sitcom after Season 5, but it was brought back by Yahoo Screen for 13 more episodes. The final season was actually well received critically, but not enough to keep the series going. Season 6 did, however, go a long way in fulfilling the show's prophecy of six seasons and a movie, (still waiting on that movie by the way).