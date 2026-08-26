30 Years Ago Today: The WB Premiered A Family Drama That Outlived The Network

If you grew up in the 1990s or 2000s, it's impossible to forget "7th Heaven," a family drama that premiered on The WB exactly 30 years ago today — and went on to outlive the network.

"7th Heaven" followed a Protestant minister and his wife raising seven children in suburban California. It starred Stephen Collins as the show's patriarch, Eric Camden, and Catherine Hicks as his wife, Annie Camden. Their children were played by Barry Watson, David Gallagher, Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino, and none other than Jessica Biel in her breakout role.

The Aaron Spelling-produced series aired for 10 seasons on The WB, which made it the longest-running show ever for the network as well as its most-watched. After Season 10 concluded in May 2006, "7th Heaven" aired one more season on The CW, the new network created as a result of the merger between The WB and UPN. After helping usher in the new brand identity with its final season, the show concluded in May 2007.