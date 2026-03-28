12 Best Sci-Fi Anthology TV Shows, Ranked

Sci-fi anthologies are a beast with two faces. Pick a great episode and you'll get a compact dose of speculative fiction that might provoke a thought or two. Then again, watch a bad one and you may not get much from the experience. The viewer has to either take the rough with the smooth or learn to abandon their completionist mindset and simply skip episodes that fail to captivate.

For those who wish to avoid dealing with too many underwhelming episodes, doing some homework before choosing the show helps. While even the finest sci-fi anthology shows can have the occasional dud, lining up a certifiably great series generally leads to a far better batting average than choosing one at random.

To help you with this, TVLine has taken a plunge into the wild waters of this beloved but inconsistent subgenre and emerged with 12 of its finest series. Some of them you might already be familiar with, while others might soon find their way on your viewing list. However, they all have one thing in common: they're among the greatest sci-fi anthologies of all time. Here's how they stack up.