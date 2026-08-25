NCIS: Origins: Adam Campbell's Young Ducky Will Return In Season 3 — What Brings The Medical Examiner Back?

Good news, "NCIS: Origins" fans: Young Ducky (played by Adam Campbell) is returning to the prequel in Season 3.

"NCIS: Origins" star Mariel Molino posted a video of the beloved medical examiner on set of the CBS drama on Monday evening, and his return as a recurring character was confirmed to TVLine by showrunner David J. North.

"I'm really excited about it," North told TVLine, adding that Young Ducky's presence in Season 3 will allow fans to see how the close bond formed between Mark Harmon's Gibbs and David McCallum's Ducky came to be on "NCIS."

Campbell appeared in two Season 2 episodes of "NCIS: Origins," but his storyline was wrapped in each with a neat bow — there were no obvious, ongoing storylines to hint at a possible return to Pendleton. So what exactly brings Young Ducky back into mix in Season 3?

North couldn't reveal too much, but he did cryptically tease: "Let's just say he comes into a case this year in a way that he hasn't in his previous two episodes ... he sort of just ends up popping up."