Dolly Parton Played Miley Cyrus' Aunt On A Classic Disney Sitcom

Sixteen episodes into the hit Disney sitcom "Hannah Montana," Dolly Parton made her first guest appearance. Parton played Aunt Dolly, who wasn't related to main character Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) by blood but by friendship with her parents. Aunt Dolly was Miley's godmother in the show, just like Parton was Cyrus' godmother in real life.

In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Parton reflected on how her role on the show came about: "[Miley] said 'I want my Aunt Dolly on here... I want her on the show,' so they wrote me in the show, and we just worked so great together. Thanks to her I had a whole new following of people that were turned on to me, these young little kids."

"She didn't know it," Parton said about Cyrus, "but I was watching her like a proud mama, thinking 'You go, you little thing. I'm so proud of you,' and I've always been proud of Miley, she is so talented."