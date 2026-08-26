Simon Cowell Misses First Of Several AGT Live Shows; Judges Send 'Best Wishes' Ahead Of His Surgery

"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell will have to miss several weeks of live Season 21 episodes while he undergoes surgery, and his absence was already felt during the Tuesday, August 25 performance episode.

After introducing the show's first three judges — Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — host Terry Crews began the live broadcast by addressing the elephant in the room, pointing to Cowell's empty chair.

"You may have noticed that Simon Cowell is not here," Crews told the viewers. "He's having an operation that cannot be postponed. It's not an emergency, but it can't be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing you at the judges' desk very soon."

As originally reported by TMZ, Cowell is undergoing a routine back procedure related to his infamous 2020 accident. Cowell reportedly fell off his new electric motorcycle while testing it out at his home in Malibu, California. He has been dealing with persistent back issues ever since.

Sources confirm to TVLine that several guest judges are being lined up to temporarily fill Cowell's role during his hiatus. Currently in the midst of the live Season 21 quarterfinals, "America's Got Talent" is airing new performance shows every Tuesday (8/7c), followed by results shows on Wednesdays at the same time.