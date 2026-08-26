Simon Cowell Misses First Of Several AGT Live Shows; Judges Send 'Best Wishes' Ahead Of His Surgery
"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell will have to miss several weeks of live Season 21 episodes while he undergoes surgery, and his absence was already felt during the Tuesday, August 25 performance episode.
After introducing the show's first three judges — Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — host Terry Crews began the live broadcast by addressing the elephant in the room, pointing to Cowell's empty chair.
"You may have noticed that Simon Cowell is not here," Crews told the viewers. "He's having an operation that cannot be postponed. It's not an emergency, but it can't be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing you at the judges' desk very soon."
As originally reported by TMZ, Cowell is undergoing a routine back procedure related to his infamous 2020 accident. Cowell reportedly fell off his new electric motorcycle while testing it out at his home in Malibu, California. He has been dealing with persistent back issues ever since.
Sources confirm to TVLine that several guest judges are being lined up to temporarily fill Cowell's role during his hiatus. Currently in the midst of the live Season 21 quarterfinals, "America's Got Talent" is airing new performance shows every Tuesday (8/7c), followed by results shows on Wednesdays at the same time.
Who's still competing on America's Got Talent?
"America's Got Talent" is currently airing its live quarterfinals, with three acts already headed to the semifinals — and one lucky act guaranteed a spot in the finals. Read on for a breakdown of where we stand in Season 21 thus far:
THROUGH TO SEMIFINALS | Royal Lasers, dog act Olivia Befus, and rapper Luke Taleno
THROUGH TO FINALS | magic group Hundred Fingers
QUARTERFINALISTS RETURNING AUGUST 25 | singer Bety, danger duo Brad & Tracy, musical duo Butter & Grit, dance group Come Here, magician Geno Ploeger, rapper LaRussell, singer Mackenzie Sol, singer-songwriter Nene Royal, vocal duo Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, dancer Patrox, and aerialist Veronika Goroshkova
QUARTERFINALISTS RETURNING SEPTEMBER 1 | dancing dog group Acro Canine Crew, comedian Daniel Alvarez, singer Elsie, musical poet Guy Kelton Jones, aerialist/sword swallower Herwan Legaillard, aerial duo Holland & Sienna, singer Isaac Atkins, magician Kameron Marshall, singer Lai Noelle, contortionist Maria, and singer Pynk Beard
QUARTERFINALISTS RETURNING SEPTEMBER 8 | novelty act Akira, rock duo Bird & Byron, comedian Cameron Logsdon, comic singer Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour athlete Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, robot dance group Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange
Which acts are you rooting for this season? And who would you like to see fill in for Simon Cowell as a guest judge? Drop a comment with your picks below.