Dolly Parton's Cause Of Death Revealed
Dolly Parton's representatives have revealed what took the life of the country music legend.
Parton died following "a brief battle with cancer," her representatives told People in a statement. (The specific type of cancer was not disclosed.) She was admitted to a Nashville cancer center last Friday before passing away Tuesday at the age of 80.
"Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched," the statement began. "Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."
The statement went on to say: "Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly's unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."
Tributes to Dolly Parton poured in after her death
Dolly Parton rose to fame as a country music singer in the 1970s with self-penned hits like "Jolene" and "Coat of Many Colors." (She also wrote "I Will Always Love You," which became a mega-smash for Whitney Houston in 1992 on "The Bodyguard" soundtrack.) She eventually tallied 44 Top 10 country albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Parton also starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film comedy "9 to 5," and its success led to more starring roles for Parton in films like "The Best Little Wh*rehouse in Texas" (opposite Burt Reynolds), "Rhinestone" (opposite Sylvester Stallone), and "Steel Magnolias" (alongside Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, and Julia Roberts).
In the wake of Parton's death, many Hollywood celebrities took the time to honor her legacy, with fellow country music legend Reba McEntire saying: "Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you." Fonda and Tomlin also paid tribute to their "9 to 5" co-star. (Click here to read more tributes to Dolly.)