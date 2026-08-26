Dolly Parton's Cause Of Death Revealed

Dolly Parton's representatives have revealed what took the life of the country music legend.

Parton died following "a brief battle with cancer," her representatives told People in a statement. (The specific type of cancer was not disclosed.) She was admitted to a Nashville cancer center last Friday before passing away Tuesday at the age of 80.

"Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched," the statement began. "Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."

The statement went on to say: "Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly's unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."