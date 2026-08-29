5 Hallmark Channel Movies That Star When Calls The Heart's Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow is one of Hallmark's most recognizable leading ladies as the star of the network's hit historical drama, "When Calls the Heart." Her filmography is also fairly unique. Since getting her start on the hit Lifetime show, "Army Wives," she's spent the majority of her career creating original content for Hallmark. In addition to "When Calls the Heart" and specials, Krakow has starred in 12 original movies for the network.

That's a lot of films to watch. Although Hallmark is best-known for its Christmas movies, original films air on the network all year. While some of Krakow's movies have merry vibes, others have a summer feel, and you can watch them any time you want in the streaming era. However, every Hallmark fan knows that not every fictional romances is created equal. It's only fitting a few of Krakow's Hallmark movies are naturally better than the rest.

In 2024, she re-kindled her professional chemistry with her former "When Calls the Heart" co-star, Daniel Lissing, years after he left the show. Krakow's chemistry with another popular Hallmark hunk is also so good, both films they made together are delightful. These are five of the best Hallmark movies to watch when you need to escape Hope Valley for awhile, but have already watched the best shows Hearties shouldn't skip, and are still missing Krakow's charm.