5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Hallmark's When Calls The Heart
The long-running series "When Calls the Heart" has become a firm favorite among Hallmark viewers since it debuted in 2014, offering a mixture of romance and drama in a Western period setting. Based on the "Canadian West" books by Janette Oke, the show starts by following the affluent Elizabeth Thatcher's (Erin Krakow) arrival in a small coal mining town in Alberta in 1910. She attempts to establish a teaching career, but Elizabeth finds much more than just a group of pupils to imbue with knowledge — new friendships, challenges, and love interests also await her in Coal Valley.
If you've already binged your way through "When Calls the Heart" and you're looking for something with a similar vibe and/or setting to get stuck into next, you're in the right place. The shows listed below all serve as reminders that love, hope, and family will always prevail.
Little House on the Prairie
The classic Western historical drama series "Little House on the Prairie" was adapted from a series of autobiographical novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder, which detail her life in the American Midwest during the late 1800s. Produced by the late Michael Landon, who also starred as patriarch Charles Ingalls, the series follows the Ingalls family as they tend to their farm and navigate an ever-evolving Minnesota, with a particular focus on Laura Ingalls. Like "When Calls the Heart," this beloved series, which ran for over 200 episodes from 1974 to 1983, is the type of show that multiple generations can enjoy without worrying about subject matter.
There's actually a familial link between "Little House on the Prairie" and "When Calls the Heart," with the Hallmark series being co-created by Michael Landon's son, Michael Landon Jr. "'Little House on the Prairie' was my favorite of my father's work and it greatly influenced the type of storytelling I wanted to pursue," Landon Jr. told From the Desk. "Some of my fondest memories as a child was being on the set of 'Little House on the Prairie.' It was magical — playing games, hanging out with the cast and crew, surrounded by nature." The original books were adapted into a brand new series by Netflix in 2026, with the reboot offering a more realistic but equally heartwarming take on the source material.
Sanditon
Born from the unfinished Jane Austen novel of the same name, "Sanditon" centers on a young English woman named Charlotte Heywood, whose impulsive nature inspires her to uproot her life and move to the titular seaside town during Britain's Regency era. Between 2019 and 2023, fans followed Charlotte's attempts to find her feet as she navigates romance and other challenges in Sanditon, where the calculating residents have a lot of secrets. Like Elizabeth Thatcher, Charlotte doesn't find her forever love on the first try, but that only makes her journey toward a happy ending more fulfilling for viewers.
We should note that, unlike "When Calls the Heart," "Sanditon" features some love scenes and other mature themes. While it may not be quite as spicy as shows like "Bridgerton," it's not as family orientated as "When Calls the Heart." However, adult fans of the Hallmark show who are open to period dramas with more mature storylines will find a lot to enjoy here. "I aim to please myself when writing these things," screenwriter Andrew Davies told BBC about the process of penning the adaptation, adding, "Sexing it up comes fairly naturally."
Outlander
If you like the historical aspect of "When Calls the Heart," then you'll no doubt love "Outlander," which is essentially a period drama within a period drama, flitting back and forth between a post World War II setting and the 1700s. The long-running Starz series (which was created by the man behind "Battlestar Galactica," a sci-fi show without a single bad season) is based on the books of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. It follows married nurse Claire Randall, who accidentally travels back in time after going through a set of magical stones while visiting the Scottish highlands.
"Outlander" focuses on the way in which time influences love, family, and social conventions. It therefore ticks a lot of boxes for "When Calls the Heart" fans, though the main pull for many is Claire's steamy love affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). On that note, viewers should be aware that "Outlander" is more explicit than "When Calls the Heart" in every way imaginable. From coarse language and gratuitous love scenes to era-specific violence, this definitely isn't family fare, so you should save it for when the kids are asleep.
Anne with an E
Like "When Calls the Heart," Netflix "Anne with an E" is a period show set in Canada. Inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel "Anne of Green Gables," it follows a 13-year-old orphan named Anne Shirley, who, because of her traumatic past, has a very active imagination that often gets her into trouble. The story unfolds in the fictional town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island, where a pair of elderly siblings decide to adopt an orphan boy to help out on their farm. Instead of a boy they get sent Anne, who clashes with her new classmates and is subjected to bullying because of her background and red hair.
"Anne with an E" is in the conversation for the best coming of age shows of all time. It's gritter than previous adaptations of the story, which creator Moira Walley-Beckett felt was appropriate. "It's incredibly relevant to the story to investigate what it was like to be an orphan in the late 1800s — that prejudice that surrounded orphans who were viewed as damaged or delinquent, that they were considered unlovable and distasteful and frightening," she told Entertainment Weekly. If you're interested in the story but want a version that's a bit lighter, you should check out the 1985 made-for-TV film "Anne of Green Gables" starring Megan Follows.
Hope Valley: 1874
"When Calls the Heart" is an undeniable hit, with the show becoming the "most-watched program this year to-date on entertainment cable among key demographics," Hallmark revealed in a statement upon the conclusion of Season 12 in 2025. It's therefore not surprising that the network decided to expand the universe of the show. A spin-off called "When Hope Calls" following orphaned sisters Lillian and Grace (introduced in "When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing") as they open an orphanage in adulthood premiered in 2019, but what you may not know is that there's also a "When Calls the Heart" prequel series now.
Debuting in March 2026, "Hope Valley: 1874" follows the town's earliest residents. The show is led by former "One Tree Hill" star Bethany Joy Lenz as Rebecca Clarke, who arrives in Western Canada with her 11-year-old daughter and begins a slow-burn romance with local rancher Tom (Benjamin Ayres) after her wagon breaks and he comes to her aid. "Hope Valley: 1874" has already been renewed for a second season, so there's a lot more to come from Rebecca, Tom, and their neighbors, which will be music to the ears of viewers. "Our fans and press alike have enthusiastically embraced the series, making it especially rewarding to continue telling this story," Hallmark's head of programming Michelle Vicary told Deadline about the renewal in May 2026.