5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

The classic Western historical drama series "Little House on the Prairie" was adapted from a series of autobiographical novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder, which detail her life in the American Midwest during the late 1800s. Produced by the late Michael Landon, who also starred as patriarch Charles Ingalls, the series follows the Ingalls family as they tend to their farm and navigate an ever-evolving Minnesota, with a particular focus on Laura Ingalls. Like "When Calls the Heart," this beloved series, which ran for over 200 episodes from 1974 to 1983, is the type of show that multiple generations can enjoy without worrying about subject matter.

There's actually a familial link between "Little House on the Prairie" and "When Calls the Heart," with the Hallmark series being co-created by Michael Landon's son, Michael Landon Jr. "'Little House on the Prairie' was my favorite of my father's work and it greatly influenced the type of storytelling I wanted to pursue," Landon Jr. told From the Desk. "Some of my fondest memories as a child was being on the set of 'Little House on the Prairie.' It was magical — playing games, hanging out with the cast and crew, surrounded by nature." The original books were adapted into a brand new series by Netflix in 2026, with the reboot offering a more realistic but equally heartwarming take on the source material.