Dolly Parton's Only Sci-Fi Acting Credit Was A Surprisingly Complicated TV Role

Initially, "The Orville" Season 3 co-director Jon Cassar was hesitant about the arrangement with Parton. "We were a little nervous of that because we have our own crew and our own production designer," he explained during a chat with Cinemablend. "We wanted to make sure we kept that continuity." In order to maintain the highest level of precision, Cassar had his team light their set and rehearse it with photo doubles before cutting the set in half and sending Parton's part eastbound via truck.

Cassar and a small crew consisting of creator and star Seth MacFarlane, actor Rena Owen, and a makeup artist quickly followed, flying to Parton's studio. After wrapping there, they took the footage back to Los Angeles and used it to shoot the other half of the scene, which featured Owen as the alien civil rights advocate Heveena. According to Cassar, Parton was a consummate professional throughout. "She was just fantastic. She knew her lines," he revealed during the interview. "There was a teleprompter there, she didn't need it, she had it down and she was just a real pleasure to work with and all smiles the whole day."

MacFarlane echoed those sentiments when he took to X to pay tribute to Parton after learning that she had died at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. "I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on 'The Orville,' and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was," he wrote. "Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her."