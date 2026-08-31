Why Byron Westfield From Lioness Looks So Familiar

In Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ spy thriller "Lioness," the CIA's deputy director of operations may look familiar — because he's played by one of the biggest "where do I know that guy from?" actors around today. Luckily, you don't need to be in the CIA to uncover his identity; Michael Kelly is a prolific film and television actor.

In "Lioness," Kelly plays Byron Westfield, the boss of Nicole Kidman's Kaitlyn Meade. But "Lioness" is far from Kelly's first time playing a CIA employee. In the John Krasinski-led Prime Video "Jack Ryan" series, Kelly plays Mike November, a CIA station chief in Caracas who leaves the agency in later seasons. "Jack Ryan" ended in 2023, the same year "Lioness" premiered, though Kelly reprised the role in the spin-off film "Jack Ryan: Ghost War." He also appeared as CIA agent Mark Snow in the CBS series "Person of Interest."

In 2020, he starred as Andrew McCabe, the real-life former Deputy Director of the FBI in the Showtime miniseries "The Comey Rule." He also played Ron Goddard on "The Sopranos," an FBI agent and member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Another notable FBI-affiliated role Kelly took was Jonathan "Prophet" Simms in "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior." Meanwhile, on the big screen, Kelly played an FBI agent in "Now You See Me." He also had a cameo role in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" as Agent Burke, a character affiliated with G.I. Joe.