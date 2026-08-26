George Takei Starred In The Only Twilight Zone Episode That Was Banned From Syndication

Because of the controversy that "The Encounter" stirred, the episode was cut from reruns. It also didn't air in syndication with the rest of the series for decades. However, it eventually saw the light of day in the modern era: The episode aired on the Syfy channel in 2016 as part of a New Year's marathon of the classic horror anthology series, the first time it had been shown on TV since it was removed from the syndicated version of the series years prior. "The Encounter" has also become available on home video releases of "The Twilight Zone," and it's now streaming on Paramount+ and Tubi with the rest of the show.

"The Encounter" remains one of the most underrated episodes of "The Twilight Zone." It's worth seeking out purely because George Takei's turn as Arthur Takamori is captivating. In fact, you could argue that it's one of the best acting performances in the history of "The Twilight Zone." Despite the controversy it caused, the episode occupies a special place in Takei's heart because director Robert Butler specifically wanted him for the part of Arthur Takamori. "I was very grateful to him for having brought me into this wonderful role," Takei said during his Television Academy interview. "At that time, one had to audition, and I didn't have to audition for that, so that made it a special thing."