Lanterns Episode 3 Hides A Major Batman Villain Easter Egg In Plain Sight

While James Gunn's new DC Universe has kept its plans for Bruce Wayne close to the chest, HBO's "Lanterns" Episode 3, titled "OutKast," includes an Easter egg connected to the "Batman" villain Black Mask.

"OutKast," mainly revolves around John Stewart's (Aaron Pierre) backstory that leads him to training under then-current Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler). The episode — which is told out of chronological sequence — starts with Stewart falling onto a pile of mattresses in an abandoned mall. As he follows signs that point him toward his interview with a Guardian of the Universe, there is an advert for a shop behind him: "Janus Cosmetics."

Don't worry if that name doesn't instantly ring the superhero alarm bells — it's not as famous as other DC companies like Wayne Enterprises or LexCorp. But Janus Cosmetics is a key element in Black Mask's origin story.