Lanterns Episode 3 Hides A Major Batman Villain Easter Egg In Plain Sight
While James Gunn's new DC Universe has kept its plans for Bruce Wayne close to the chest, HBO's "Lanterns" Episode 3, titled "OutKast," includes an Easter egg connected to the "Batman" villain Black Mask.
"OutKast," mainly revolves around John Stewart's (Aaron Pierre) backstory that leads him to training under then-current Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler). The episode — which is told out of chronological sequence — starts with Stewart falling onto a pile of mattresses in an abandoned mall. As he follows signs that point him toward his interview with a Guardian of the Universe, there is an advert for a shop behind him: "Janus Cosmetics."
Don't worry if that name doesn't instantly ring the superhero alarm bells — it's not as famous as other DC companies like Wayne Enterprises or LexCorp. But Janus Cosmetics is a key element in Black Mask's origin story.
Black Mask has been a Batman villain since 1985
Black Mask has had a long comic book history. He's introduced in 1985's "Batman" #386 as businessman-turned-gangster Roman Sionis who grows up in the same social circles as Bruce Wayne. As an adult, Roman snaps and kills his parents to take over his father's company, Janus Cosmetics. After incompetently driving the business into the ground, he embraces his new gangster persona; then his mask gets permanently burned into his face during a brawl with Batman.
Audiences saw a version of Black Mask in 2020's "Birds of Prey" played by Ewan McGregor. Another version of the character was played by Peter Outerbridge in The CW's "Batwoman" TV series.
Including Janus Cosmetics in "Lanterns" certainly doesn't mean that Batman and Black Mask are about to arrive in the DCU. But it is interesting that the advert shows up in the abandoned mall, which suggests Janus Cosmetics isn't exactly a thriving business. Perhaps this timeline's version of Roman Sionis also fails to make his family's company profitable.