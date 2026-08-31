Lanterns Reveals John Stewart's True Mission — Read Episode 3 Recap

Honestly? After watching this week's "Lanterns," I'm surprised that John Stewart turned out as well-adjusted as he did.

Episode 3 lays out John's backstory, framed by the process by which he was brought into Green Lantern-dom. In short: A high-pressure childhood followed by an anything-it-takes military career led him to the opportunity we're watching unfold... though it may not be exactly what we've thought it was.

Read on for the highlights of this week's hour.

In the episode's very first moments, John is falling; he lands on a mattress in what looks like an abandoned shopping mall. He comes to a door marked "Manager," which is opened by a broadly smiling woman (played by Laura Linney, "The Big C"). He's there for an interview. She tells him to have a seat, and she'll be back. And she does return... a day later.

She's pleasantly surprised he had the patience to wait, and as they get settled, we learn that she's one of the Guardians of the Universe, the "ruling body of the cosmos" that founded the Green Lantern Corps. The Guardians are usually all blue, but she's in human form to ease their conversation.

John says he knows why he's there. Let the extended flashback begin!