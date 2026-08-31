Lanterns' John Stewart Is A Lesson In Textbook Compartmentalization — Allow Aaron Pierre To Explain

What defines a superhero? Is it their powers? Their costume? Or is it their mommy-and-daddy issues?

HBO's "Lanterns" gestures at the death of Hal Jordan's (Kyle Chandler) father in the pilot episode, and Episode 3 zeroes in on the upbringing of John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre as an adult, Jayce Eiland as a child, and Cairo Cash Lee as an older child). Like an inverted Thomas and Martha Wayne, John's parents are extra-present and obsessively devoted to raising a brooding, emotionally broken ass-kicker.

"We probably don't have enough time for me to go into all of the details of how I personally feel and what I discovered John feels," Pierre told TVLine when asked about his character's relationship with his mom. "But I think John has, as many of us do... an immense amount of trauma that is unresolved and internalized."

During flashbacks in Episode 3, we see John Senior (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Bernadette (Jasmine Cephas Jones) repeatedly lie to young John about the Guardians of the Universe and his status as Green Lantern prospect; discourage his artistic inclinations; deliberately alienate him from his older brothers; shoot apples off his head; force him to walk through a dangerous neighborhood alone at night; and when the Guardians don't respond to any of her attempts to contact them, Bernadette tells her youngest son that his continued fearfulness is to blame.

But if John grows up to be the Green Lantern, then all this strategic, high-pressure abuse will be worth it... right?