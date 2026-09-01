Why Star Trek: The Next Generation Changed Worf's Klingon Forehead Between Seasons

If you're a "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fan, you're probably aware that the show went through a lot of growing pains over the course of its seven-season run — but one change shines above the rest: The tweaks made to Worf's Klingon forehead between Seasons 1 and 2 of "TNG." But why did the series change the character's facial design?

The decision was simple: The makeup team had no choice. Someone stole the prosthetic for Worf's forehead between the first two seasons, making it unavailable for use when filming started up again. The team went on to make a similar, but ultimately redesigned, replacement that would go on to be the definitive version of Worf's forehead.

The original forehead design for Worf, played by Michael Dorn, was the result of years of refinement across multiple "Star Trek" series. The signature Klingon character design was birthed from 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and continued to transform in style over the years. 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search For Spock" employed a design that ended up being the foundation for the prosthetics team on "The Next Generation."