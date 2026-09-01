5 Things ER Did Better Than Previous Medical Dramas

NBC's "ER" ran for 15 seasons on the network, from its premiere on September 19, 1994, to its series finale on April 2, 2009. The show was eclipsed by "Grey's Anatomy" as the longest-running medical drama of all time in 2019, but it will forever be one of the most groundbreaking shows in the genre for many important reasons. "ER" took its stories seriously, so while its characters were funny sometimes, it didn't rely too strongly on a comedic premise like its predecessors, including "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "M*A*S*H."

The show covered many topics that had never been depicted so authentically on screen before, and it also helped Hollywood make progress behind the scenes. From unique filming styles that added intensity to scenes to focusing on diverse casting within the ensemble, "ER" quickly became the superior model for how to produce medical dramas. It even easily surpassed NBC's previous medical drama "St. Elsewhere," which featured an ensemble cast including Denzel Washington, William Daniel, and Howie Mandel.

Here's a detailed look at what "ER" did better than the medical dramas that came before it. These details have kept the show relevant more than 30 years after "ER" audiences got their first glimpse inside County General Hospital.