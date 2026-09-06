William Shatner Played A Murderer On This '60s Crime Drama That Later Became A Hit Movie
William Shatner's contribution to the "Star Trek" franchise can never be overstated, but Captain Kirk was far from his first role on television. One of his earlier TV guest appearances was in "The Fugitive," the popular ABC crime drama that ran between 1963 and 1967.
Shatner appeared in Season 3, Episode 12, "Stranger in the Mirror," which revolves around the murder of three police officers. Since he's new in town, Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) becomes the obvious suspect — but things become more complex once his boss, Tony Burrell (Shatner), gets involved. Burrell is an ex-cop who was forced out of the service due to a terminal health condition, and he threatens to expose Kimble for his supposed crimes. "Stranger in the Mirror" brings its tense murder investigation to a close with a twist, as Burrell himself turns out to be the man responsible for the killings.
Although "The Fugitive" was a critically acclaimed, Primetime Emmy-winning series, it was later eclipsed by a more popular film adaptation. Starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, 1993's "The Fugitive" was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film follows a wrongfully convicted vascular surgeon who evades the authorities to search for the true culprit and expose a corrupt pharmaceutical conspiracy.
There's a lot to glean from William Shatner's earliest television roles
Shatner's television career spans decades, but his most prominent early-career role can be traced back to a guest appearance on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" in 1957. The veteran actor went on to appear in a string of guest roles after that, including "The Ed Sullivan Show," "One Step Beyond," "The Defenders," and "Thriller," among others.
Even before his big break as Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek: The Original Series," Shatner displayed his impressive range in television's longest-running Western, "Gunsmoke." And he maintained a steady streak after "Star Trek" came to an end, appearing in a wide variety of shows, television films, and documentaries over the decades. Noteworthy additions to his filmography include the police procedural "T. J. Hooker," the reality-based television series "Rescue 911," and the beloved detective show, "Columbo."
Years later, in 2004, Shatner played attorney Denny Crane in "The Practice" and five seasons of "Boston Legal." He won two Primetime Emmys for playing Crane, in 2004 and 2005 respectively. More recently, his television credits include "Psych," "Private Eyes," and "Better Late Than Never."