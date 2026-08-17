5 Star Trek: The Original Series Actors Who Appeared On Gunsmoke

The crew of the starship Enterprise explored the final frontier — but many "Star Trek" actors also appeared in a show about another one: the Wild West. The CBS Western "Gunsmoke" had plenty of guest actors come through its swinging saloon doors, the "Trek" cast included.

"Gunsmoke" premiered on September 10, 1955, and it wouldn't end until two decades later, with the 635th and final episode airing on March 31, 1975. For a long time, "Gunsmoke" held the record as the single longest-running scripted primetime show in American TV history — until "The Simpsons" surpassed it in 2018. Other series, such as "Law & Order," have since bumped it down further down the rankings.

Still, that's a lot of episodes across a wide swath of time, so it shouldn't be too surprising that so many "Star Trek" actors found their way to Dodge City. And while these are five of the biggest "TOS" actors to have also appeared on "Gunsmoke," they're by no means the only ones. William Bramley (a policeman in "Bread and Circuses"), Harry Townes (Reger in "The Return of the Archons"), Jon Kowal (Herm Gossett in "Mudd's Women"), and K.L. Smith (a Klingon captain in "Elaan of Troyius") also acted in both shows, though TV audiences probably wouldn't recognize them as easily as they would these "Trek" stars.