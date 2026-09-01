This Classic '60s Sitcom Was A Syndicated Hit Before CBS Bought It

Thanks to an unexpectedly loyal fanbase, one zany sitcom about a talking horse ended up changing television history. From 1961 to 1966, the beloved sitcom "Mister Ed" broadcast the adventures of its titular horse and his quirky keeper Wilbur Post (Alan Young) to CBS viewers across America. But "Mister Ed" took an unconventional path to traditional airwaves.

"[Executive producer George Burns] went to all three networks, and [the pilot] didn't sell," Young told the Television Academy Foundation in an interview about the sitcom's legacy, reflecting on the struggles of its early days. Following the failure of the original pilot, the team behind "Mister Ed" recast the series and eventually managed to sell its first season into syndication, meaning that it would only air on about 100 local television stations throughout the country.

"Most shows go into first runs and then go into syndication ... we backed into television with that show," Young remarked.

Despite being dropped by its sponsor, the Studebaker Automobile Company, after its first year on the air — a withdrawal possibly related to financial difficulties faced by Studebaker throughout the '50s and early '60s, although unconfirmed by Young — local ratings for "Mister Ed" still proved "so good that [the series] was sold to the network," Young asserted. "CBS bought it." At the time, "Mister Ed" was one of the only television shows in history to have begun in syndication before being picked up by a major network.