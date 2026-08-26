Why Cruz Manuelos From Lioness Looks So Familiar

"Lioness" has returned for Season 3 on Paramount+, and Cruz Manuelos will be thrown back into the fire as the squad takes on new threats. Played by Laysla De Oliveira, Cruz has balanced high-stakes missions with her complicated personal life and romantic interests since first joining the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team in Season 1. "Lioness" viewers may recognize De Oliveira from several other projects, as she's been acting for over a decade.

The Toronto native started out with a guest role in a Season 3 episode of "Covert Affairs" and went on to establish herself as a capable young performer in the years that followed, with 2018 being a particularly notable year for De Oliveira: She appeared as the villainous Zoe Ward in the "iZombie" Season 4 episode "Don't Hate the Player, Hate the Brain," and she debuted as the super-powered mutant known as Glow in Season 2 of Fox's Marvel show "The Gifted."

De Oliveira returned to the role of Glow twice in 2019, and she took her talents to another superhero project that same year, playing Maddy in the acclaimed indie movie "Code 8." She was singled out for special praise in some reviews, with The Re-Employed Critic noting that she made "a memorable impression." Her turn as Maddy in "Code 8" has also received some love on Reddit since fans of "Lioness" discovered the movie.

The up-and-coming Canadian plied her trade in two other movies in 2019: Netflix's Stephen King adaptation "In the Tall Grass" and the psychological drama "Guest of Honour." In the latter, she plays the daughter of a restaurant inspector over three different time periods. It was hailed as a breakout performance by Streets of Toronto after a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Speaking to the outlet, De Oliveira called the TIFF screening "a full circle moment" for her.