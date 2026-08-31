Dexter: How Every Main Character Dies In The Series

Season 2, Episode 10, "There's Something About Harry"

Though he isn't the first major on-screen death in the series in terms of watch order, Harry Morgan is technically the first main cast member to be dead in the series chronologically speaking. Years before the show's timeline begins, Dexter's adoptive father-slash-benevolent-murder-mentor is dead, ostensibly of a heart attack when Dexter was in his early 20s. As Dexter eventually finds out, however, there's more to the story.

Sgt. Doakes (Erik King) learns while investigating the Bay Harbor Butcher that Harry died by suicide. The respected Miami Metro homicide detective intentionally overdosed on his own heart medication, a fact which was essentially covered up by his colleagues at the station. They believed he was simply overcome by the limits of the criminal justice system — deep down, Dexter knows better.

After Doakes taunts Dexter into confirming it for himself, completely disrupting his understanding of his own father, Dexter remembers that his father walked in on one of his kills just days before his death. Vividly recalling the fear and repulsion on Harry's face, Dexter comes to the conclusion that Harry was unable to live with the monster he'd created. Of course, Harry himself isn't around to confirm this, and there have long been theories (especially after the release of the prequel, "Dexter: Original Sin") that Dexter might be overemphasizing his own responsibility. Regardless, Dexter fully believes himself to be the cause of Harry's death, and that's the only interpretation the original series processes.