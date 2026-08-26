7th Heaven Turns 30: Ranking All The Camdens, From Least To Most Annoying

It's been exactly 30 years since "7th Heaven" premiered on The WB, and we remember it like it was yesterday. Like so many American families at the time, we gathered 'round the TV every Monday to catch up with the Camdens. We loved them, we cared about them — and just like our own family members, they annoyed the heck out of us.

In that spirit of familial love, we've decided to celebrate the show's big anniversary by ranking the Camdens from least to most annoying. For the purposes of this list, we're only including immediate members of the Camden family, so extended relatives are safe from our good-natured ire for now. At ease, Colonel.

Actually, we lied — we're also including Happy. That dog may not have been born a Camden, but she undoubtedly became born again through them, so it counts. Besides, did anyone else get an "and" credit at the beginning of every episode? Happy exists outside of the rules.

Read on for our breakdown of the most annoying Camden family members, and be sure to drop your least favorite Camdens in a comment below. Said with love, of course.