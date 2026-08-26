Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Lead Actor In A Comedy Series?

With less than half of last year's nominees returning this year, the Emmy race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series is officially wide open. Only two of the five leading men nominated in this category are holdovers from the 2025 crop, and last year's winner — Seth Rogen from Apple TV's "The Studio" — is ineligible this time around since that series hasn't returned for Season 2 yet.

Who's the favorite, then? Your guess is as good as ours, but let's start with the two veterans in the field: Jason Segel, who notched his third nomination for playing therapist Jimmy on Apple TV's "Shrinking," but has yet to grasp Emmy gold; and Martin Short, who's back for the fifth straight year as the delightfully grandiose Oliver Putnam on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," but has also failed to score a win in this category. (We should note that Jeremy Allen White, who's won two Emmys in this category for his work on "The Bear," was surprisingly left off the list of nominees this year.)