Wonder Man Canceled At Disney+, Despite Earlier Season 2 Renewal

"Wonder Man" won't be blasting back onto our TV screens after all: Disney+ has canceled the Marvel superhero series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II after one season, Variety reports.

The news comes despite the fact that Disney+ renewed the show for a second season in March. (A writers' room for Season 2 was never opened, according to Variety, and the show's writers have been released to pursue other projects.)

Abdul-Mateen starred as the titular superhero, aka Simon Williams, a struggling actor who (in a very meta twist) hides his secret superpowers while auditioning to play the lead in a "Wonder Man" film. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed this month's Marvel blockbuster "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," co-created the series and directed the first two episodes.

Ben Kingsley co-starred as Trevor Slattery (a role he previously played in Marvel movies "Iron Man 3" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), a veteran actor who crosses paths with Simon. "These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry," per the show's official logline.