Casting News: Kate Winslet's Netflix Revenge Drama, Heated Rivalry Adds Two, And More
Kate Winslet is gunning for another Emmy: She'll star in "The Unheard," a limited series in the works at Netflix, Variety reports.
Winslet will star alongside Maxine Peake ("Say Nothing") as two sisters who go on the run after "an act of vengeance goes wrong," according to the official description. "As they are desperately pursued, we ask the question: What pushed them to this reckless act, and was it ever their intention to get away with it?"
Jack Thorne, who won an Emmy last year for writing Netflix's "Adolescence," will pen the five-episode series, which is set to shoot next year.
Winslet is best known for her film work like "Titanic," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," winning an Oscar in 2009 for "The Reader." But she also starred as Pennsylvania cop Mare Sheehan in HBO's "Mare of Easttown," winning an Emmy in 2021 for best lead actress in a limited series. (Winslet recently hinted there's a "strong possibility" she'll film a Season 2 of "Mare" next year.) Her other TV credits include "The Regime" and "Mildred Pierce."
In other casting news...
- "Heated Rivalry" has added Daniel Diemer ("Percy Jackson and the Olympians") and Shaheen Jafargholi ("The Agency") to its Season 2 cast, Canadian broadcaster Crave announced on Instagram. Diemer will play Ryan Price, with Jafargholi as Fabian Salah. (Here's everything we know about Season 2 so far.)
- Leah Remini ("The King of Queens") is joining the cast of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for its upcoming Season 16, according to Variety.
- Barry Keoghan will reprise his "Top Boy" role as Irish mobster Jonny McGee in "Jonny Boy," a five-part prequel series in the works at Netflix, Deadline reports. "Top Boy" creator Ronan Bennett will pen the prequel.
- John Slattery ("Mad Men") will star opposite Jeremy Strong in the Paramount+ limited series "The Best of Us," per Deadline. Slattery will play defense attorney James Leavitt, who's battling a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of 9/11 first responders by Strong's character Jason Smith.
- Netflix's limited series "Enigma Variations" has added four to its cast: Sarah Pidgeon ("Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"), Peter Hermann ("Younger"), Juliana Canfield ("Succession"), and Francesca Cavallin ("Good and Evil").
- Clive Owen ("Monsieur Spade") will join Anya Taylor-Joy in the Netflix drama "How To Kill Your Family," according to Deadline. No details on his character have been released.
- Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton"), Naomi Scott ("Anatomy of a Scandal"), Dominic West ("The Affair"), and Imelda Staunton ("The Crown") will star in a Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl's short stories, per Variety. The series follows a young couple in a seaside town who "navigate con men, adulterers, murderous mothers, and snake charmers as they attempt to escape before their own fate is sealed."