Casting News: Kate Winslet's Netflix Revenge Drama, Heated Rivalry Adds Two, And More

Kate Winslet is gunning for another Emmy: She'll star in "The Unheard," a limited series in the works at Netflix, Variety reports.

Winslet will star alongside Maxine Peake ("Say Nothing") as two sisters who go on the run after "an act of vengeance goes wrong," according to the official description. "As they are desperately pursued, we ask the question: What pushed them to this reckless act, and was it ever their intention to get away with it?"

Jack Thorne, who won an Emmy last year for writing Netflix's "Adolescence," will pen the five-episode series, which is set to shoot next year.

Winslet is best known for her film work like "Titanic," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," winning an Oscar in 2009 for "The Reader." But she also starred as Pennsylvania cop Mare Sheehan in HBO's "Mare of Easttown," winning an Emmy in 2021 for best lead actress in a limited series. (Winslet recently hinted there's a "strong possibility" she'll film a Season 2 of "Mare" next year.) Her other TV credits include "The Regime" and "Mildred Pierce."