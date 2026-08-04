Heated Rivalry Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Lovers of hockey and hotties rejoice: production on "Heated Rivalry" Season 2 is officially underway. Series stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have even been spotted walking the streets of Canada as they prepare to slip back into Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander's smutty little skates.

Given that the first season of "Heated Rivalry," which TVLine named one of the best shows of 2025, was nothing short of an international phenomenon, there's an understandable amount of excitement that has built around the release of Season 2. To that end, the show has already issued a statement to eager fans who might be planning on staking out the production.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us," the statement reads. "As we gear up for more 'Heated Rivalry,' please help us in making it the best it can be. If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it'll be worth the wait."

For the tragically uninitiated, "Heated Rivalry" is an adaptation of Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" books, which chronicle various queer romances within the world of professional hockey. The show's main couple, Shane and Ilya, eventually came out privately to Shane's parents in the first season finale, leading non-book readers to wonder what will happen next (while familiar book readers eagerly anticipate how their favorite moments will be adapted on screen).

Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about "Heated Rivalry" Season 2 so far, including which of Reid's books it will include, which new characters we should expect to meet, and what's in store for some of our returning favorites.